Dallas Asian Winds premieres new music in free concert

The Dallas Asian Winds delivered a free performance Feb. 6 at Irons Recital Hall, in celebration of Lunar New Year.
The ensemble opened their concert with a rendition of the Mulan soundtrack.
The ensemble has been playing since February 2019 with values to spread Asian culture and elevate Asian composers.
There are 53 active members, with a majority being Asian, Mike Nguyen, vice president, treasurer and principal saxophonist, said. The wind ensemble is a unique group with meaningful core values.
E-flat clarinet player Jason Baker said joining the group as a non-Asian individual made him realize the nuances that come with playing music from an Asian perspective.
Yazid Tiar, Dallas Asian Winds alumni and music business senior, said as a music student, he feels it’s important to attend concerts like this and support the arts.
While he’s used to being onstage during the Dallas Asian Winds performances, Tiar said the change in perspective was great.
This performance was the group’s sixth concert and third anniversary, said Nguyen.
The performance featured six compositions, all encompassing different emotions and journeys.
The composition “Treetop Sky” premiered in the performance, marking a historic moment for the Dallas Asian Winds and for composer Hee Yun Kim.
Principal trombone player Joyce Hsu said upon hearing the composition for the first time, she knew it would be difficult to play. However, the advantage of having the composer within reach to discuss and practice with really helped everyone and made it fun, Hsu said.
While addressing the audience, Kim said this piece was inspired by the beginning of the pandemic. The composition was based on her interpretation of the trees and sky she saw outside her office window.
“To me, it was like a little piece of sky was telling a story, expressing her feelings and thoughts,” Kim said.
Tiar said that he loved the originality, color and percussion roles in the piece.
Hsu said this composition was her favorite, and the challenging nature and modern style were her favorite aspects.
She said she feels the importance of the group comes with seeing Asian musicians on stage.
Interim President Teik Lim said he came to the performance as a celebration of Lunar New Year with the faculty and alumni in the group. His personal favorite from the performance was “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” from Mulan.
“I always believed that whether you're a STEM graduate or a business graduate, music appreciation is one of the things that everyone should do,” Lim said.
Seeing a large group of Asian musicians onstage is a rare and important thing, said Hsu.
Ishii said, “We're still playing really awesome music that's challenging for the ensemble and worthwhile.”
Clarinet player George Ishii said being in the ensemble is important to him because it helps inspire his passion for music and deliver that passion to his students.
Baker said that he feels being in the presence of live music generates an important spiritual energy. He encourages students to go out and support artists in their craft while being surrounded by the gift of music.
