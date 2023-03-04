Country music, rodeos and drinks in this week's To-Do List

With March now in full swing, UTA is about to have its last week of classes before the break. Here are a few events students can look forward to for springtime fun in this week’s To-Do List.
Drinks
Arlington residents can start the week out right by relaxing and eating starting at 6 p.m. March 6 at ESO Mimosa Bar.
The event is free for adults 21 or older, and will have a variety of music from DJ Vie and DJ Sammy, accompanied by drink specials and tacos.
Reservations start at $25 and parking is free.
Video Games
The Call of Duty League Major III tournament returns to the city starting at 11 a.m. March 9 at Arlington Esports Stadium.
The event will feature 12 teams that will battle it out for a $500,000 prize. Metroplex residents can come out and support local team OpTic Texas for free or join the event live on Twitch.
The tournament will recur daily until March 12.
Country Music
Country singer Gene Watson will be playing in Arlington for a one-night-only performance from 8 to 10 p.m. March 10 at Arlington Music Hall.
Following the release of his album Real.Country.Music. in 2016, the 78-year old country star seeks to remind music fans why he is still regarded as “The Singer’s Singer” after over 30 years in the business.
Tickets range within $25.25 to $147.61 for the event, depending on seating.
Rodeo
The American Rodeo returns to Arlington for one of the biggest weekend events in Western sports.
The event will start at 8 a.m. March 8 at Globe Life Field. This will be the first time the venue will host the rodeo, having been held at AT&T Stadium since its debut in 2014.
Held over four days, the event consists of a 126-athlete Contender’s Wild Card, Contender’s Finals and the main event. The rodeo will also feature a new event, The American Performance Horseman, celebrating horsemanship skills with $1 million worth of prize money on the line.
Live music performances by Sheryl Crow, Darius Rucker, Cody Johnson and Maren Morris will also be featured. Ticket prices vary depending on the day of attendance.
Electronic Music
The PHOKIT Electronic Music Festival will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. at Asia Times Square in Grand Prairie.
Featuring a lineup of both local and international DJs, the event seeks to bridge cultural gaps by creating “unforgettable electronic music experiences driven by imagination and positivity, where music and art can inspire transformative moments around every corner,” according to the event description.
The event will offer merch, food and drink, professional photography and appearances from several celebrities/artists. Tickets start as low as $45, with VIP passes available.
