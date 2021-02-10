Consciousness, consent and consistency: the keys to intercultural relationships

For many students, it’s likely they’ll date or form romantic relationships in college. In a diverse state like Texas and on a racially diverse campus like UTA, forming relationships with people from different cultural backgrounds is also likely.
Whether those relationships are romantic or platonic, it’s important to respect and appreciate the different cultures in your relationships, said Harold Brown, Multicultural Affairs assistant director. It’s essential because people’s cultures are an inherent part of who they are.
“When we look at the idea of really trying to accept and love someone for who they are, you have to take culture into consideration,” he said. “Whether it’s a platonic or a romantic relationship, if there’s any longevity that you are hoping to have with that individual or individuals, you have to also be mindful of their culture.”
You also have to be mindful of how their culture will affect you, not just your friend or partner, Brown said. Sometimes that means you’ll need to take extra time to educate yourself or others or commit time to your partner’s cultural needs.
Public health sophomore Nibi Khadka and Christopher Barber, international business Chinese sophomore, met through Freshman Leaders on Campus and have been dating for the last five months.
Khadka, who was born in Nepal, said she identifies with Asian culture, and Barber, who was born in Dallas, said his culture is strongly African American.
For Barber, the key to his side of their intercultural relationship has been becoming more familiar with “brown culture.” He said there were a lot of things he thought he knew about Asian culture that he really didn’t.
“It’s really cool to be able to learn about each other’s cultures and just go off that,” he said.
Khadka said she’s been able to learn about her own culture while learning about Barber’s. After moving to the U.S. at age eight, she tried to integrate with American culture and forget about Nepali culture. However, as she grew up, she decided to embrace her culture.
It’s been a slow, steady process to relearn the culture she was born into, but Khadka said she’s glad she and Barber are able to learn together.
One of the biggest things Barber has learned about Asian culture is that not everyone in Nepal speaks Nepali. Khadka taught him that Nepali people actually speak multiple languages.
Barber said as he’s grown up, he’s become more in tune with the Black culture he didn’t strongly feel a part of growing up.
It’s been fun for him to share parts of his culture that he thought everyone knew about with Khadka. For instance, he thought everyone knew what grits and jambalaya were, but Khadka didn’t until he showed her.
Brown said every intercultural relationship will be different. Reaching a middle ground of mutually respecting and appreciating each other’s cultures is up to the people in the relationship and what they need.
One key is to try to understand how your friend or significant other’s culture affects you personally, Brown said. In terms of holidays, celebrations, child rearing, education, the work force and more, a person from another culture may have a different perspective than you.
You can’t assume that everyone has the same level of knowledge or understanding on a matter, so it’s up to both parties to communicate their needs and perspectives, he said.
It’s all about compromise, and for Khadka and Barber that compromise came naturally.
“Culture is a big part of both of our lives, and I think we just wanted to share all of our lives with each other,” Khadka said. “Culture was such a big part of it that it just happened.”
Barber said that although they enjoy teaching each other about their individual cultures, they also try to enjoy their common ground. They have similar music tastes, so they enjoy listening to music together. Sometimes, though, Barber will introduce Khadka to music she may not already be familiar with, like Tupac Shakur.
To ensure that both cultures are equally appreciated, Brown recommended following the “three C’s:” consciousness, consent and consistency.
Through a conscious effort, you both have to realize the inherent differences in each other’s cultures. Then, you both have to mutually consent to enjoy each other’s cultures and educate each other on the differences. If you practice a consistent level of consciousness and gaining consent, you will likely have a healthy intercultural relationship with your friend or significant other.
“You have to make people feel comfortable, you have to make people feel valued, you have to make people feel empowered,” Brown said.
One way to do this is to abandon any assumption you might have about the other person’s culture, he said.
“I always say minimize yourself and maximize others,” he said.
This means when someone does try to show you aspects of their culture, don’t attempt to compare it to your own culture or upbringing, Brown said. Take the back seat and allow the other person to lead. Both people will then feel more comfortable sharing their cultural identity.
For people who do come with preconceived notions about culture, the relationship faces a decision. Brown said it’s a “challenge by choice.”
On one hand, you may feel empowered to educate the other person and break down those preconceived notions. On the other hand, the challenge could be walking away and deciding the other person isn’t worth the effort.
Barber said the most important thing to remember about intercultural relationships is that no two relationships are the same, intercultural or not.
Sometimes intercultural relationships can be hard, he said. Certain cultures may be more open to diverse relationships than others, and understanding a new culture can take time.
“Just [understand] that you’re not immediately going to know everything,” Barber said. “But it’s still worth it to work through it, even if you don’t understand it.”
The U.S. has become rather diverse, but there’s still a stigma against intercultural relationships, Barber said. Some people think that if you’re Black, you should only date Black people, or if you’re Hispanic, you should only date Hispanic people. That mindset only limits your happiness, he said.
“I think that being able to be in a relationship with somebody who doesn’t look like me, I think that’s been able to teach me a lot,” Barber said. “But I also think it’s fine if somebody is more comfortable being with someone who looks like them.”
People should date people who they feel most comfortable with, Barber said, because there’s benefits on both sides.
