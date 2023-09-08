Concerts, trivia and parades in this week's To-Do List

Music
The AT&T Performing Arts Center will perform “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Live in Concert” from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Majestic Theatre in Dallas. Tickets can be purchased on its website.
The concert will pair a screening of the animated film with live musicians and a DJ with turntables. Composed by Emmy award winner Daniel Pemberton, the hip-hop based score is complimented with song contributions by Post Malone, Lil Wayne, Jaden Smith and Nicki Minaj.
The Levitt Pavilion will host country artists Sarah Johnson and Kelly Willis for free from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 15, with Johnson opening the show.
Johnson has played over 100 shows in the last year within the Metroplex, Montana, Nashville and Los Angeles, according to her official website.
After leaving the duo she had been a part of since 2011, Willis is focusing on doing more solo work, not having a release to herself since 2007, according to the Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau website.
Kick off Hispanic Heritage Month from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Levitt Pavilion with Tejano music performed by Laura Denisse y Los Brillantes, featuring Martin Reyna as the opener.
From the Mountain City of Monterrey, Mexico, Laura Denisse y Los Brillantes perform a blend of Norteno, Tejano and country music, showcasing their own brand of Country Americana, according to the Levitt Pavilion website.
Trivia
Geeks Who Drink will host a trivia night from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at Dave & Buster’s in Dallas on N US 75-Central. Join in for a night of quizzes covering everything from academia to pop culture, according to the Visit Dallas website. Teams can be up to six players, so grab a friend or come solo and join others. Winners will get bar cash and other prizes.
Parade
Visita Fort Worth will host the Fiestas Patrias Parade from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Stockyards National Historic District on East Exchange Avenue. Admission is free, and there will be multiple events throughout the day, according to their website. The parade will feature live music, charros, escaramuzas, floats, Hispanic organizations, Folkloric dances and more.
Zoo
The Fort Worth Zoo will host its first Deaf Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 16. In partnership with the Sign Language Interpreting program at Tarrant County College, the event will have interpreters for zookeeper chats and general help around the park. Tickets can be purchased on its website.
