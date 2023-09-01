Concerts, pool parties, and volunteer opportunities in this Labor Day weekend To-Do List

Head into the Labor Day weekend with music, water slides and volunteering opportunities.
Music
The Levitt Pavilion will be hosting free concerts through Labor Day weekend. From country to Tejano to blues music, Arlington residents should have no trouble finding their vibe.
The weekend’s concerts will kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday with country singer Sarah Hobbs hailing from a small town in Northeast Texas. Hobbs won Texas Female Vocalist in 2019 and recently won Texas Country Music Association’s Female Artist of the Year in 2022.
She’ll play before Coffey Anderson, the acclaimed country music entertainer out of Bangs, Texas. Described as a soulful tenor, Anderson’s music has amassed millions of streams on Spotify alone.
The pavilion will jump into another night of music at 7 p.m. the following day with Tejano artist Monica Saldivar, who’ll play before the legendary Tex-Mex band Little Joe y La Familia.
The weekend will conclude with Parker & Pat Duo, a two-man band consisting of just a trumpet and guitar player delivering their own intimate takes on jazz, R&B, soul and pop classics.
They’ll take the stage at 7 p.m. Sunday and be followed by veteran blues artist Ruthie Foster, who’ll perform her latest record, Healing Time.
Water Park
Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark is throwing an Epic Waves Pool Party. The three-day pool party encourages all fans of the pool to show out for the final days of the wave pool season. The event will feature live entertainment, activities, dance parties and a live DJ.
While there, visitors can jump into the many slides, rides and pools like the Texas Twist and Yellowjacket drop.
It is recommended people buy their tickets online as tickets at the door are not guaranteed and depend on daily availability. Ticket pricing and booking for the water park can be viewed on the waterpark’s website.
Volunteer
On the first Saturday of every month, individuals come together outside of BoomerJack’s to make sandwich lunches for people in need. The volunteering opportunity is called Feed the City and is organized by Tango Charities, a hunger-based food organization based in Dallas.
Sandwiches, chips and tangerines are packed into zip bags and given to those in need. This month’s event will start at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. All ages are welcome to volunteer and registration is not needed. People can choose to attend or drop off food.
Those who plan on attending should bring enough product to make 25-30 sandwiches, according to Tango Charities’ website.
