Composers of Color, TED Circles and Fletcher’s Corny Dogs in this week’s socially distanced To-Do List

You’re reading the To-Do List, The Shorthorn’s weekly list of socially distanced events in and around Arlington.
This week’s list includes a virtual concert, TED Circles, Fletcher’s corny dogs and more.
COVID-19, Diversity and Health Townhall
The School of Social Work is hosting the final installment of its three-part series about COVID-19, diversity and health Thursday at 2 p.m.
Participants are encouraged to join in the town hall discussion. The digital event is free and open to the public.
You can register for the Zoom webinar here or view the livestream on the School of Social Work’s Facebook page.
Quick Craft: Sealing a Photo in Resin
UTA Libraries virtually hosts its Quick Craft series every Thursday at 3 p.m.
Headed by experiential learning librarian Milaun Murry, the series teaches students how to make various crafts in about 10 to 15 minutes. This week will include a demonstration of how to seal a photo in resin.
The tutorial is pre-recorded and will go live on the UTA Libraries Experiential Learning and Outreach Events Facebook page.
TED Circles
TED Circles is scheduled for Thursday at 4 p.m. Hosted by TEDxUTA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to spreading and discussing ideas, the event is an open platform for small groups to watch and discuss the TED talk of the week and share their ideas and perspectives.
Ted Circles is free and open to the public and is held virtually every other Thursday. You can join the stream here.
Fletcher’s Corny Dog pop-up event
Although the State Fair of Texas is canceled, you can still enjoy a Fletcher’s Original Corny Dog this year. Fletcher’s is bringing its famous corn dogs, funnel cakes, curly fries and lemonade to various pop-up events around the Metroplex.
There will be a pop-up at What’s on Tap in Highland Village on Friday from 5 to 9 p.m.
Fletcher’s is encouraging its patrons to practice social distancing at the events and send only one person per household to wait in line.
Composers of Color Concert
The virtual concert is scheduled for Saturday at 6 p.m. Hosted by the nonprofit organization Spotlight on Opera, the event is a compilation of classical music by composers of color.
The event will be held via the organization’s Facebook page.
