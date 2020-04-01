Clip and snip: tips for DIY haircuts while social distancing

Just last week, Daisy Estrada felt compelled to cut her hair. As a child, she cut her own hair on multiple occasions — much to the dismay of her family members.

She recalled with a laugh cutting her hair into a short bob about six months before her quinceañera to spite her mother after an argument.

Now a psychology and history senior, she decided not to chop her long, straight brown hair as drastically, but she did trim the ends.

“The scissors were tempting,” she confessed.

Estrada isn’t alone. Now that Tarrant County barbershops and hair salons are closed in response to COVID-19, many people are considering a home haircut instead of waiting for them to open back up.

Chelsea Bonham, hairstylist and the owner of Acute Salon in Fort Worth, said it’s natural to want to cut your hair during these uncertain times.

“We don’t have a lot of control over what’s going on in our lives right now,” they said. “It’s nice to have a little control over your hair and your appearance. It’s something that can make you feel good about yourself.”

Remember the community

Bonham said it’s important to remember the hairstyling community when you take your hair into your own hands. Now that salons and barbershops are shut down, many of their owners and employees are completely out of work.

However, many local stylists are still offering online tutorials and coaching sessions and selling kits for cutting and coloring hair. Consider buying products like shampoos to help support them, Bonham said.

Your tool kit

Even though you’re cutting your hair at home right now, you still need to use the correct tools, Bonham said. DIY hair cutting might be something you want to continue even after the coronavirus pandemic is over, and in that case, you’ll already have the necessary equipment.

Here are the tools Bonham recommended, and they don’t have to break your bank.

Whether your hair is long or short, you’ll need some clips to section it into chunks for cutting. Professional shears or razors are also a staple, and a good comb is about $5 on Amazon, they said.

Cut, clip, snip

Once you finally have the scissors in hand, Bonham said to start slow with something basic. Something like a fade is hard to do on yourself, and not recommended. Try something simpler like a ponytail cut or shag if you can.

Mimi Vu, Chinese and political science junior, said she used to just trim her own hair, but after experiencing extreme breakage from hair coloring, she cut off 6 inches. After giving her hair that “fresh start,” she began experimenting with different styles and bangs.

From there, Vu learned mostly through experimentation and YouTube videos.

“I watched a few just so I could be more confident in the way that I was cutting,” she said. “Obviously, not everybody cuts it perfectly the first time they try to cut their hair.”

Most amateurs pull their hair straight and cut it horizontally, but Bonham said to cut hair with a vertical motion to add texture and avoid mistakes.

“It’s harder to mess it up that way,” they said.

Start at the top of the head, and section off chunks from the center. Think of a color wheel or pie chart when you do it, Bonham said.

It can be hard to visualize, but that’s why Bonham offers consultations and video tutorials. To sign up, they can be contacted through their Instagram.

Mirror, mirror

Using a double mirror might be confusing at first, but Bonham recommends it, especially for people who are cutting their hair short in the back. Most people are concerned about their face framing and how the cut will look in the front, so start there with a front-facing mirror setup. Then, when you move to the back of the head, use an extra mirror to check for detail.

Know your hair type

How you cut your hair will differ depending on whether it’s straight, wavy or curly.

For curly hair, Bonham likes to cut it dry and snip each curl separately so they can see how it will shrink and bounce. For straight and wavy hair, though, you might want to use a spray bottle to control flyaways. Just remember that your hair will look shorter once it’s dry, they said.

Vu said she learned about hair types the hard way. Originally, she watched and followed any YouTuber regardless of hair type, but she eventually learned that the people on her screen with thin, straight hair weren’t showing her the best techniques for her thick, wavy hair. Wispy bangs weren’t going to work the same for her, she said.

Time to experiment

Right now, we don’t know how long the coronavirus situation will last or how long barbershops and salons will remain closed, Bonham said. Many stylists will recommend waiting it out to get your hair professionally cut, but they said it’s more important to get people educated on how to do it themselves correctly than scare them into waiting.

It’s just something to have fun with, they said.

“You’re not going to be able to give yourself the same haircut that you would be able to get in a salon,” Bonham said. “And you’re just going to have to be OK with that and understand that you’re being creative, and you’re learning how to do something.”

Although it might not turn out “perfect,” it’s worth a shot for people who are willing to try.

“It’s all about your comfort level,” they said.

Still, it’s important to fully consider cutting your own hair rather than compulsively experimenting with a pair of kitchen scissors at midnight, Estrada said. Consider a “five-second rule.”

“Think about it for five seconds, five minutes and five hours,” she said. “And possibly if you even have the time, five days.”

Sure, hair grows back if you mess it up, she said. But you still have to cope with the direct consequences of a botched haircut until it does grow back.

