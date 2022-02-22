Central Library's book dispenser brings technology and short stories to students for free

Located near The Market on the second floor of the Central Library, a short story dispenser sits available to students for free.
The Short Édition dispenser is a tall, blue-and-orange colored machine with an illuminated display on how to use it.
People can choose the length of a story – one, three or five minutes – by pressing a button on the base of the display. The machine prints a story corresponding to the length chosen.
Experiential learning librarian Milaun Murry described in an email the numerous genres and topics the story database holds.
Murry said the dispenser also picks stories based on themes or holidays. For example, students might see love stories closer to Valentine’s Day or stories from UTA students for upcoming campus events.
This is an example of a one-minute story celebrating Valentine’s Day from the Short Édition dispenser.
Lunar Love, by Amaranthe Ivory Violeta
She,
a wayward rock comes flying
through the vault of heaven crashing
into you.
You are stuck,
captivated by the impact,
and before you can even flicker
a piece of you
is gone.
Her,
love is an arrant thief
in the night forever,
in your orbit forever,
summoning your waves forever,
yours.
The Short Édition is a direct representation of UTA Libraries’ desire to expose students to new and engaging technology, she said.
UTA was among the first to install a machine like this in the U.S., Murry said.
“We wanted to give students the opportunity to engage with an entertaining piece of technology while also encouraging them to be creative and submit their own works,” she said.
Physics sophomore Pavani Rambachan said she and a friend read a story from the machine and found it enjoyable.
The machine has offered 7,329 stories as of Feb. 17 since the installation date on June 28, 2018, Murry said.
“The stories are good. It's just [that] people don't know about them,” Rambachan said.
Biomedical engineering freshman Angelyna Noel said she thinks the machine should offer a QR code option so that students may view stories on their smartphones.
Students can submit their own writings for the machine and become a published author at this link, Murry said.
Currently, there’s a Short Édition story contest with a prize and allows the author’s work to be globally published. The winner could earn money with their work.
The university will also be holding a similar contest beginning in the fall 2022 semester.
@mckebbaw
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.