Celebrating Asian culture: Dallas Asian Winds to perform at UTA

The Dallas Asian Winds will be performing in a free concert at Irons Recital Hall on Sunday, Feb. 6 at 5 p.m.
Founded in 2019 by president and conductor Jung-Moo Lee, the Dallas Asian Winds is an ensemble dedicated to uplifting Asian music by performing compositions written in Asia or by Asian composers.
This performance will be their sixth concert and third anniversary, said Mike Nguyen, vice president, treasurer and principal saxophonist in Dallas Asian Winds.
The Seongnam International Youth Wind Festival in South Korea showcased the group in 2020 and 2021, and they made an appearance at the 2019 K Pop Together Festival, Nguyen said in an email.
Currently there are 53 members, with a majority being Asian, Nguyen said. The wind ensemble is a unique group with meaningful core values.
“Happy Lunar Year! It's the year of the tiger, and we hope you can join us to celebrate! Chúc Mừng Năm Mới!” he said.
@mckebbaw
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.