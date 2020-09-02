Celebrate the State Fair of Texas at home with new virtual creative arts contest

The State Fair of Texas has announced a new virtual creative arts contest that will be open for online submissions from Sept. 21 through Oct. 4.
Every year since 1886, the State Fair has celebrated creativity, and the new virtual contests will allow this tradition to continue from home after the State Fair was canceled due to COVID-19.
The creative arts contest will feature four arts and crafts categories: themed or decorated mantel or shelf, face masks, sidewalk chalk art and nail art.
The cooking contests that were previously judged based on their taste will now be judged based on decorating and design. The three categories include cake decorating, mini butter sculpture and cookie decorating.
This will be the first time that the State Fair has held a mini butter sculpture contest. The butter sculpture has historically been created by a local sculptor and showcased in the Fair’s Creative Arts Building. But this year, fans from across the state will have the opportunity to win a ribbon for their own butter sculpture.
The new contests are divided into three themes: Celebrating Texas Icons, Big Tex and Texas.
“This year has presented a variety of ways to get creative – both in the way we hold contests and the contest offerings themselves,” Kathy Bennett, creative arts and special events director, said in a State Fair press release. “Whether participants have been competing in the Creative Arts contests for years or they are trying it out for the first time, these new contests offer an opportunity to express their creativity in so many ways.”
The contests are open to people of all ages, with specific age divisions for each category.
Contest winners will be announced Oct. 9. For more information on the contest rules and how to submit entries, you can visit the State Fair of Texas website.
