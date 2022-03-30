Burnout burden: How to recognize and combat excessive stress

Many college students face rising pressure to do better, be better and outperform everyone. The combination of societal, familial and personal pressures to be the best can have significant negative effects on one’s mental health.
Burnout is a prevalent phenomenon in college culture, becoming widely accepted as normal despite its unhealthy and troubling consequences, said Ashley Guthmiller, licensed professional counselor associate at Fort Worth Counseling and Intervention.
Guthmiller described burnout as exhaustion that arises from various pressures, expectations or extended levels of stress.
Students experiencing this might exhibit symptoms like increased irritability, lashing out, fatigue, feeling detached or uninterested and struggling to find motivation, she said.
Business management junior Daniel Tagl said being a commuter student can exacerbate these feelings.
Tagl said driving to school can be draining, sometimes even deterring him from attending class at all.
Public health junior Cassie Dominguec echoed this sentiment, noting rising gas prices as a reason driving to class has become more unappealing.
Burnout doesn’t come out of nowhere; it slowly takes root as the pressure of daily activities builds, Guthmiller said. Feeling the need to complete every daily task becomes an impossible undertaking.
Students can unintentionally create an unsustainable environment inside of their own minds, leading to issues like insomnia because they can’t turn their brain off, she said.
Students often fall prey to their own expectations, comparing their academic success or involvement to others, Guthmiller said. This can result in students pushing themselves past their breaking point, which diminishes their motivation as they seek to be hyper-productive.
“You have to decide where your threshold is, right? How much stress can I take? And in college life, [students] are expected to take on all of it, and that's not realistic,” she said.
This feeling can also be worsened by emotional fatigue. Guthmiller mentioned caretaker burnout first spurred burnout studies, where those who lend their emotional life to others too often without looking out for themselves can begin to feel hollowed out.
“The same thing goes for academics,” she said. “Not taking the time to kind of look internally and tak[ing] care of yourself or your relationships, mental health, physical health, can lend itself towards being burnt-out.”
Information systems junior Nathan Morris said the pandemic worsened their burnout, as virtual classes and an absence of social interactions made it difficult to find the motivation to complete work.
The repetitive stress that causes burnout can also manifest physiologically.
Stress can affect all bodily systems, including the cardiovascular, respiratory, endocrine, gastrointestinal, nervous, muscular and reproductive systems, according to a National Center for Biotechnology Information study.
While burnout itself isn’t a manifestation of a mental condition, the study shows chronic stress can lead to discordant reactions like depression, anxiety, memory and attention span issues and even cardiovascular troubles.
Guthmiller said it can also cause behavioral responses like picking one’s cuticles, nail-biting or fidgeting.
To cope with these feelings, Dominguec said getting active and spending time with her dog can get her mind off of her stress.
Morris said talking with classmates helps them feel motivated.
“It’s just really helpful seeing other people struggling with the same thing I'm struggling with and being able to work with them,” they said.
Guthmiller said overcommitted students who might not have a chance to relieve themselves of some responsibilities still have some ways to manage their stress before it escalates.
Time management and boundaries are the biggest things Guthmiller emphasized for these students. Whether stress reduction is achieved through setting boundaries or knowing when to say no, students have options that might be tough but are beneficial in the long run.
Even actions as simple as recognizing where fatigue comes from and figuring out what one can do daily to alleviate that pressure can significantly help, she said.
With excess assignments and motivation at an all time low, the end of the semester is stressful for students. But there are many ways to combat this stress and people who can help.
Students who are struggling and in need of professional help can visit UTA’s Counseling and Psychological Services’ website.
