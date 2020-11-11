todolist logo

You’re reading the To-Do List, The Shorthorn’s weekly list of socially distanced events in and around Arlington.

This week’s list includes bull riding, a fiber art installation and early holiday programming.

Bull riding, a new art installation and early holiday programming in this week’s To-Do List

Nathan Burtenshaw, Team Australia bull rider, falls to the ground during the Professional Bull Riders Global Cup on Feb. 16 at AT&T Stadium.

2020 Professional Bull Riders World Finals

AT&T Stadium is hosting the 27th Professional Bull Riders World Finals: Unleash The Beast from Thursday to Sunday.

PBR’s best bull riders compete for the 2020 PBR World Champion title, coveted gold buckle and $1 million.

Ticket prices vary.

People visit the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden to look at vibrant flower arrangments and waterscapes. 

Holiday at the Arboretum

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden kicked off some of its Holiday programming last weekend.

Their 12 Days of Christmas installation includes 25-foot-tall decorated Victorian-style gazebos. After Thanksgiving, their Christmas Village will open with life-size European-style houses and photo opportunities with Santa Claus.

The event runs until New Year’s Eve with ticket prices ranging from $12 to $17.

Tie-down roper Tyson Durfey ropes a calf Jan. 26 during the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. 

Stockyards Pro Rodeo

The Stockyards Championship Rodeo is being hosted this weekend in the Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth Friday and Saturday.

The rodeo will feature roping events, barrel racing, bull riding, bareback riding and more.

Ticket prices range from $12 to $45, and group packages are available.

A group of students pose for a photo holding various props on Feb. 29 in the University Center Art Gallery. 

Intangible at Sweet Tooth Hotel

The Intangible art installation has opened this week at the Sweet Tooth Hotel in Dallas.

The installation features eleven colorfully immersive installations, created with more than two million feet of yarn by top female fiber artists around the country.

Tickets range from $15 to $20.

The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum in Dallas.

The Fight for Civil Rights in the South Virtual Exhibition

The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum's current special exhibition, “The Fight for Civil Rights in the South,” is now available to visit virtually.

The exhibit combines two photography projects covering the African American struggle for civil rights and social equality in the 1960s.

The museum is also open to the public, with tickets ranging from $12 to $16.

