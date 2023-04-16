Breweries, exhibits and live gospel music in this week's To-Do List

As UTA enters the final weeks of the semester, students can unwind with activities in this week’s To-Do List and get ready for summer break.
Drinks
Get the gang together for a night at one of Arlington’s buzzing breweries.
Guests can enjoy a special lineup of drinks for the annual DankFest from noon to 11 p.m. Thursday at On Tap in downtown Arlington.
Drinks will include Lagunitas Waldo, Community Kush, Fair State Big Doinks and GT's CBD Kombucha.
Theater
Fans of theater and the arts can participate in a staged reading of The Game by Brian George.
The reading is hosted by the Pinnacle Bank Play Reading Club and will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Theatre Arlington lobby.
The Game by Brian George follows the action at a monthly poker game. The players are joined by two newcomers who are afflicted by Parkinson’s disease. Guests are invited to share their challenges, their dark humor and their fears.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for drinks and concessions. The event is $15 at the door and reservations are recommended as seating will be limited.
Outdoors
With warm weather beckoning everyone outside, Arlington residents can make their way to East Main street for a fun day during Produce & Pickle from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 23 at Division Brewing.
Pickleball courts will be set up outside for people to play with friends and family for some friendly competition. It’s $5 to reserve a pickleball court, and reservations can be made online.
After working up an appetite, participants can check out some of the produce vendors who will be selling fresh, in-season fruits and vegetables.
Music
Gospel rapper Lecrae will make a stop in Arlington for The Final Church Clothes Tour which begins at 7 p.m. April 23 at Texas Hall, with tickets starting at $29.
The tour will feature music from Lecrae’s most recent album Church Clothes 4. Just as he’s done with most of his music, Church Clothes 4 continues to represent faith and hip-hop. With this album, Lecrae attempts to “reconstruct a vision of faith” in the face of today’s “mistrust and disillusionment with Christianity.”
Tickets are still on sale.
Museum
Residents have the chance to become entrenched in Arlington’s history of visual arts from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., now through May 14, at the Arlington Museum of Art as it presents “Uncrated: Reimagining the Arlington Museum of Art, 1950-2025.”
The museum invites Arlington to uncrate the history of visual arts in Arlington with never-before-seen art, artifacts and historic images from the archives of the Arlington Museum of Art.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased on their website.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.