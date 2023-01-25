Born to ride: Bull riders and bullfighters share their passion for the rodeo life

The smell of earth drifted from the auburn dirt at Dickies Arena. Guests settled into their seats with armfuls of popcorn and soda as their clamor began to ring throughout. Anticipation was palpable. They came to see cowboys mount up on 1,700 pounds of pure ferocity.
The rock music kicked in, and the deep southern drawl of the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo announcers hit the mic. Beneath the roaring crowd and behind the white gates that lead to the arena floor, the bulls and their riders prepared like gladiators.
The air was thick with the smell of sweat and manure. Weathered boots shuffled across the pavement to the light chink of spurs, buckles and cowbells. The riders tested their ropes — they want no surprises.
The handlers led the bulls down a narrow chute toward the gates. The bulls lumbered with a sense of peace about them.
But the moment a rope drapes across their hide, they show their power. They thrashed against the gates like a thunderclap, snorting and foaming as the cowboys grabbed ahold and tried to gain control.
There was just one slight moment of calm right before the first ride. The gates fired open like a shotgun.
Rodeo bull riders spent two nights in Fort Worth on Jan. 17 and 18, competing in a unique event designed for maximum exposure and drama called Bulls Night Out.
It was a battle with two parts of tension as the seconds ticked away. The beast bucked through the air with strength and grace. The rider hung on, intent on proving that the bull was no match for his skill. His body shifted and jerked, and the crowd cheered. But before the seconds reach eight, he was thrown, and the second part of the tension begins.
His wrist got trapped in the ropes, and he was pulled beneath a storm of stomping hooves. Bullfighters, dressed in overalls and face paint, dove between the rider and the bull. They are his shield. They distracted the beast, deftly dodging hooves and horns until the rider was safe at the gate.
One rider down. Nine to go.
Many couldn’t imagine entering such a battle willingly. But the folks that live the rodeo life wouldn’t have it another way.
“It’s the longest, shortest eight seconds ever,” said bull rider Jacob O’Mara. “Your body reacts, but then your mind slows down.”
O’Mara said he grew up in a rodeo family. When he was old enough to walk, his older brother started bucking him on his back, and things took off from there. From armrests to bouncy balls, O’Mara said he clamped onto anything he could.
He remembers getting on calves when he was around 5 years old with his dad running behind, holding its tail to make sure it didn’t take off too fast. O’Mara worked up the junior leagues and has been riding ever since. “When it’s in your heart, you just find things to ride,” he said.
Cowboys from all walks of life roam the country to compete at different rodeos. Bull rider Dakota Hill showed up to the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo from Bagwell, Texas, “begging for a bull.” He got his chance to ride in the city for the first time after being chosen as an alternate for a missing rider.
Hill said he didn’t start riding until he was a teenager, despite always wanting to. At 14, he started a leather business, crafting belts, wallets and other goods but quickly grew tired of it. By 15, he got on his first steer, a neutered bull, while visiting Decatur.
“I held on probably till seven seconds. It drove me down the bucking shoots, and I fell off. I’ve been at it ever since. I ain’t never been able to quit,” he laughed.
His father wasn’t always fond of the idea of him riding. “My dad begged me not to, and I turned 18 and was like, ‘I gotta go. This is what I want,’” Hill, now 19, said. His father didn’t want to see his son get hurt but eventually came around.
But his father’s concerns weren’t unwarranted, as the sport can be proven highly dangerous. While riding in the Deadwood rodeo last year, rider Coy Thorson was pulled beneath a bull after trying to dismount. The back of his leg was cut from knee to calf, and the muscle spilled out, exposed.
After an on-site surgeon sewed up the wound with 48 stitches, Thorson said he was back on the bull just six weeks later.
“I came back at three and a half and dang sure knew I needed to take a couple more weeks,” he said.
Despite the dangers, part of what makes riders feel safe is knowing that the bullfighters will protect them.
“The bullfighters they got out there nowadays probably train harder than any athletes on the railing, and they’re very brave,” O’Mara said. “There’s a whole nother technique in that division.”
Dusty Tuckness, who has been bullfighting at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo for 13 years, said there is a great camaraderie between riders and fighters, and they become like a rodeo family.
Armored in only a protective vest to help disperse heavy blows, the bullfighters have one thing on their mind — cowboy protection, Tuckness said. Many times when riders get bucked off, they don’t know which way is up or down, so bullfighters work as a team to get the bull away from the rider and out of the arena.
Tuckness said he was drawn to the unselfish factor of the job and putting his own well-being on the line to take care of someone else. It requires a lot of reaction, like reading a book as the story is being written. It’s a sacrificial career that not everyone is cut out for.
“It makes you feel good about going out there and being there for other human beings and helping them be safe and watch them succeed and go to higher levels,” he said.
Both riding and fighting bulls are physically demanding, and many go above and beyond to stay in shape. But it also becomes like muscle memory over the years.
In a way, it becomes part of who they are. The same can be said for the bulls.
The livestock for the Fort Worth Stock Show, including the bulls, are either bred or brought in from contractors by Rafter G Rodeo, a company started by Neal Gay over 40 years ago, said Summer Gay, his granddaughter.
The family has decades of experience riding, caring for and breeding bucking bulls. Summer Gay’s uncle, Don Gay, rode professionally and was inducted into the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame in 1979. They have over 200 head of livestock on their ranch.
“My family has done it so long we have kind of our own set of genetics, and genetics is one of the first things to look for,” Summer Gay said.
It will determine how healthy and athletic the bull will be and how long it will be able to buck. Crossing these qualities with different bucking styles of each will have a better chance of breeding a strong bull, she said.
The process is long but very rewarding, she said. After the calves are born, they grow up for two years in the pasture before being tested with a bucking dummy. Some are gentle and some are a lot to handle, and each has its own personality.
While a technique called flanking, where a soft rope is slowly tightened around the bull, can help nurture its bucking ability, it cannot make one buck if it isn’t in their blood, Summer Gay said.
“They buck because they want to buck,” she said. “It’s their heart. It’s what they’re born with.”
People find it impressive to see someone ride such a powerful and scary animal that can be so bold and athletic, Summer Gay said. Together, the riders and the bulls give a rush of adrenaline to all in attendance and make for the most exciting event at the rodeo.
Whether it’s the thrill of man versus beast or the desire to become a champion, riders, fighters and bulls will continue to captivate audiences for decades to come.
They have it in their heart, and they love it, O’Mara said. And knowing it doesn’t last forever makes it all the more special.
