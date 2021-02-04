Book, TV and movie recommendations featuring Black protagonists for Black History Month

February marks the start of Black History Month, and to celebrate, here’s some TV, book and movie recommendations from the UTA community with good Black representation.
TV: “Blood & Water”
Private-school drama. A missing person. Potential long-lost sisters.
If any of those things intrigue you, Aisha Muhdhar, nursing sophomore and East African Society vice president, recommends the Netflix original series “Blood & Water.”
Based in South Africa, the story follows a teenage girl whose sister was kidnapped as a child, Muhdhar said.
Years later, when the protagonist sneaks out to a party, she meets a girl who is strangely similar to her. The party is the start of what becomes an intense investigation on who the protagonist believes to be her sister.
But the surprising part is that the source of the protagonist’s investigation isn’t living a bad life; she’s actually the daughter of one of the richest people in South Africa, Muhdhar said.
Muhdhar had originally heard of the show because it was based in an African country. It was unique in that aspect, she said, but what really pushed her to watch it was a recommendation from her sister.
The mystery/drama series explores issues such as xenophobia, trafficking, colorism, class difference and corruption, said Muhdhar.
She likes how the show talks about problems that are relevant to things actually happening in Africa. Muhdhar thinks many shows about or based around Africa miss the mark on those things.
The amount of South African actors and actresses in the show was definitely something else Muhdhar liked, she said.
Though Muhdhar said she finished the series in three or four days, she said the show ended on a cliffhanger and now there is a wait to see what happens next.
Netflix has confirmed that another season of “Blood & Water” is on its way, for anyone who wants to catch up before it’s released.
Books: The Autobiography of Malcolm X by Alex Haley and Malcolm X and The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas
Mia Kirby, Center for African American Studies and School of Social Work assistant professor, has two book recommendations for Black History Month, both of which have movies to go along with them.
One of her recommendations is The Autobiography of Malcolm X by Alex Haley and Malcolm X. It’s also a film, but Kirby thinks that it’s equally important to read the book.
It was the first historical Black movie that Kirby watched as a kid and thought to herself, “I want to learn more about this.”
Malcolm X was a great African American speaker in the civil rights movement, and he had many people who followed his teachings, Kirby said.
The Autobiography of Malcolm X is about Malcolm X’s childhood, the challenges he faced regarding his race, his path to becoming a Black American Muslim, and Black nationalism.
It gives you a better understanding of the civil rights era, Kirby said. As a big follower of his teachings herself, his story means a lot to her.
For those who want to read something related to the events of modern-day movements like Black Lives Matter, Kirby recommends the book The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas.
The Hate U Give is one of her favorite books, Kirby said, because it illustrates the continued issues of race in the Black community and is especially relevant now with Black Lives Matter gaining more popularity than ever before.
The story is about a high school girl who grows up in a Black neighborhood around violence but is able to go to a private school. Her friend is shot and killed by a white police officer, and the protagonist makes the decision to become an advocate and speak out.
To Kirby, it’s powerful to see through the eyes of someone who lived in a community plagued by racism and learn from that lens.
Movie: Harriet
Venezer Odhiambo, mechanical engineering sophomore and East African Society president, recommends the movie Harriet.
Harriet is an action, drama and biographical movie set around the time of the Civil War and focused on Harriet Tubman. The movie talks about her “road to freedom” and involvement with the Underground Railroad, which led her to save hundreds of slaves.
One of the things that Odhiambo likes about the movie is its strong and resilient female lead. Harriet kept on going when things were hard, Odhiambo said, and she went back to rescue her family and friends.
Odhiambo also feels inspired by “Stand Up,” one of the songs on the Harriet soundtrack. The song discusses elements like freedom overcoming beyond hardships, and she finds it touching that in the song there is a feeling of hope.
“I’m inspired to be like Harriet,” she said.
As someone who was born in Kenya, Odhiambo said she feels a responsibility to go back and try to help with the bad things people face there.
Odhiambo said it’s important for others to watch Harriet to better understand one another’s struggles and see people’s ability to persevere.
