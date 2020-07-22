Black on Campus: How UTA can tackle hiring, education practices and police relations

This is the third installment of “Black on Campus,” a three-part series that explores the legacy of race at UTA.

Calls for the reform of police and judicial systems after the death of George Floyd have expanded into the examination of various institutions that have failed Black Americans, including institutions of higher education.

University leaders at UTA are now attempting to address the university’s shortcomings after calls from within the campus community.

In a July 9 email, interim President Teik Lim detailed the steps the university is initiating to promote positive race relations. This came after internal discussions, town hall meetings and calls to action from many students, including UTA’s Black student organization leaders.

These organizations made their position clear in a June 9 statement to campus leaders.

“We are disappointed,” the letter stated. “We feel that this institution has not adequately supported our community and acted with its best interests at heart.”

The statement, which was a collaboration by the Black Student Association, the NAACP, the National Pan-Hellenic Council and the African Student Organization, said the Black community at UTA is exhausted, angry and scared regarding the racism and discrimination against Black Americans. These issues on campus have not been addressed by the institution, it stated.

An initial June 2 statement from Lim, which said that everyone at UTA had their “own role in making a difference,” was not enough, they said. Their letter outlined suggestions to improve the university’s principles of diversity and inclusion.

The letter called for the establishment of an office of diversity in order to combat instances of racism around campus and the establishment of mandatory diversity and anti-racism education for all faculty, staff, students and UTA Police Department employees.

It urged the university to suspend or review the relationship between the UTA Police Department and the Arlington Police Department until the latter “makes efforts in anti-racism initiatives.” Last month, the Arlington Police Department classified its vascular neck restraint technique as deadly force, and the Arlington City Council discussed having a civilian oversight program for the department on July 6.

Without specifically mentioning the letter, Lim said many of the steps that the university is initiating have resulted from engagement with students, faculty and staff who have spoken out.

Those initiatives include creating a vice president-level office directly focused on matters relating to diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as reconstituting the Diversity and Inclusion Committee.

The committee will be composed of faculty, staff, students and administrators and will advise the president on issues and policies regarding diversity and inclusion. It is scheduled to be ready by fall 2020.

The UT System recently approved the creation of the new Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Lim said. Now, the university must establish the specific role of vice president, which will be filled by or before fall 2021.

Lim said the person selected for the new diversity office vice president role will also become a part of the Diversity and Inclusion Committee.

Social work professor Ryon J. Cobb said having a provost-level or associate provost-level officer to seriously investigate issues and offer services and programming, in addition to having a university diversity committee, will help ensure that the quality of UTA’s environment is equal across campus.

“When you leave it to [a university] department to do, you decentralize certain things, then the quality can vary from unit to unit,” he said. “If you put the responsibility on the department, then [they’re] not familiar and/or willing to do certain things, and you get poor quality programming. But you’ll be able to say you did something, [when] realistically you didn’t do much.”

Lim said the university has yet to determine the specific scope of the diversity office position, but the goal of the office itself is to create an inclusive and welcoming environment for every person at UTA.

The Diversity and Inclusion Committee will help lead many of the university’s recent initiatives, such as the plan to enhance the recruiting, retention and promotion of underrepresented faculty and staff.

According to the National Center of Education, Black faculty at UTA made up less than 5% of faculty and only 3.2% of tenured or tenured track faculty during the 2018-2019 school year. Black students made up 15.2% of undergraduates and 13.8% of graduates in 2018.

UTA also currently has no Black executive officers or deans.

Melanie Johnson, director of Multicultural Affairs, said steps to intentionally recruit diverse faculty members will result in a more well-rounded university.

“That doesn’t mean you’re gonna find anyone to fill that hole,” she said. “What you’re gonna do is active and intentional recruitment. There are great faculty and staff who are Black, who are these different fields. It’s just gonna take intentional recruitment.”

Social work professor Maxine Davis said minority hiring needs to deliberately include administrative and tenured or tenured track positions, not just adjunct professor roles.

“[Adjuncts] do not have the institutional power that a tenured track, tenured faculty member or administrator would,” she said. “So you might see a lot of Black people on campus, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that they are in a position to enact substantial change and occupy spaces of substantial power.”

Davis said that UTA could follow in the steps of other colleges and universities that have provost-funded diversity fellowships that intentionally target postdoctoral scholars to attract and transition them into a tenured track position.

Lim said the Diversity and Inclusion Committee, Faculty Affairs, Human Resources and various colleges will lead the university’s plan to enhance the recruiting, retention and promotion of underrepresented faculty and staff.

The details of this plan are still not concrete because the Diversity and Inclusion Committee needs to be involved in the process.

But even once recruited, these faculty or staff members may not find the university’s environment to be accepting of them.

The Grant Accounting department, for example, is completely staffed by minorities, and accountant Sonya Pulley believes this explains the continual disrespect the department receives.

“We are looked upon as a problematic department from the university as a whole,” Pulley said.

This is one of the reasons the department faces high turnover rates, she said. The department is often ridiculed for inefficiencies despite the high workload volume they have to tackle. The few times they speak out in defense of themselves, they are perceived as troublemakers, and it affects their departmental performance evaluations.

Based on her research, Pulley said upper management at UTA should introduce measures similar to bystander intervention, such as anonymous surveys where people can report incidents of harassment and discrimination. Pulley believes doing so would help protect employees’ well-being.

“Being in these types of toxic environments causes physical damage [and] mental damage,” she said.

Pulley said she and other Black staff members have been denied promotions despite being adept at their jobs and working at UTA for years. This is not the case for her white counterparts, who she said are often hired through nepotism and allowed to advance after only months of employment.

Pamela Hill, African American studies adjunct professor, said predominantly white institutions have not made true efforts to recruit and retain faculty of color or create psychologically welcoming environments for them.

“It is imperative that faculty of color feel connected to the institutions where they work and [feel invested] in them,” she said in an email. “The best way to improve retention rates is to begin where we are standing. It is common in higher education to desire to be promoted. Faculty of color should be promoted when such opportunities come, and it should occur every three to five years.”

To begin the process of resolving racial issues, Davis said an annual or semesterly institutionwide culture and climate survey would allow students, faculty and staff to anonymously share their honest opinions and campus experiences regarding race. This is something she’s seen done at other universities.

“When we think about evaluating culture and climates of any organization, that’s typically a best practice that institutions invest in,” she said. “And then they can evaluate again the progression of any intervention that’s put into place.”

Then, diversity education for both employees and students can be another step to creating a better campus culture.

Pulley was one of several community members who recommended incorporating this type of training in the UNIV 1000 freshman classes. Student Body President Blaize LaFleur submitted a resolution for this, but the process was interrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, LaFleur said the administration is on board with the idea.

Lim said both the faculty and staff training and the diversity course will be ready by or before fall 2021.

The Division of Student Success, the Office of the Provost and various colleges are currently working on incorporating this diversity education for all incoming freshman and transfer students.

Similar to the faculty and hiring plan, Lim said the Division of Faculty Affairs and Human Resources are working to begin faculty training, but concrete plans must include the Diversity and Inclusion Committee.

Pulley believes the training will help employees identify internal biases.

However, Hill said UTA needs to focus on diversity education, not merely training. She said these trainings are often “fluff” and have no real impact beyond the surface.

Johnson said UTA wouldn’t be starting anything new or unheard of in academia by implementing diversity courses for students and diversity training for faculty. It would merely be catching up to other higher education institutions.

She said many students at UTA meet people who don’t look like them for the first time and may say things that are racially insensitive.

UTA NAACP President Akram Abbadi said he believes a lack of understanding and empathy as well as ignorance are at the root of the race-related issues on campus. Many people who come to UTA have come from small towns with little diversity, he said. However, that is not an excuse.

For a long time, many students have called for the implementation of a diversity course to counteract that ignorance, Johnson said.

“They can start having those conversations [and] understand that [being] different is OK, and it’s OK to be who you are and appreciate others’ differences,” she said.

Abbadi said teaching diversity will not only help bring about awareness but also rescue Black people on campus from having to constantly teach non-Black people how to stop being racist.

“At some point, everyone has [a] responsibility to educate themselves, to change their own thought processes and preconceptions about people,” he said.

The university has also chosen to address its relationship with its police department.

The president’s initiatives include engaging with UTA Police to ensure it is policing fairly without bias, which some community members have questioned in the past.

Hill said racial profiling of Black students is nothing new and often occurs at predominantly white college campuses across the nation.

“Often Black students, Black people, ‘fit the description,’” she said. “It is not a crime to walk down the street, but to constantly be stopped and questioned, with a backpack on, and sometimes by the same officer, is extremely disturbing.”

Hill said ensuring that the police department has a diverse staff and conducts background checks on officers to research any history of wrongdoing is important in eliminating racial bias.

Lim said he has been meeting directly with UTA Police Chief Kim Lemaux to help address any possible issues. Once the Diversity and Inclusion Committee is established, any issues or oversight committees can be discussed and properly handled.

The university initiatives also include more programming and staffing for Multicultural Affairs and a pledge to invest $25 million in student scholarships over the next five years. Starting in fall 2021, first-generation, low-income and high-achieving students will be able to apply for those scholarships.

All of these steps are only a starting point, though, and Lim said it’s important to him that the university takes further steps and seeks out other initiatives to address diversity and equity.

“This is really a marathon, not a sprint,” he said. ”So we have to be very mindful of new initiatives that we push forward that are not just lip service, that we have time [and] resources to implement them and make them last.”

Until then, Johnson urged the UTA community — students, faculty and staff from all races — to find their active role in combating racism and encouraged Black students to continue pushing because there is still a long way to go.

“Continue to be angry and write to your local officials,” she said. “Continue to be angry and march. Continue to be angry and organize. Don’t let anybody tell you that you can’t be angry. Be angry and make sure that something positive comes out of it.”

