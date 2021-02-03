Black Lives Matter is still crucial despite waning media attention

You’re reading Black History, a Shorthorn series that explores the culture, achievements and legacy of Black Americans.
Last summer, the Black Lives Matter movement erupted, bringing racial inequality and police violence to the forefront of social discussions. Since then, various forms of media have increasingly highlighted police killings of unarmed Black people such as George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, thus bringing awareness to both the situation of racial inequality and the movement.
Despite the amount of coverage the movement received in 2020, attention has already waned this year, causing some to ask whether Black lives still matter.
The answer to that question depends on who you ask, Multicultural Affairs director Melanie Johnson said.
“I would say it has died for those who it doesn’t matter to,” Johnson said. In her social circles, the conversation has not died.
She said the Black Lives Matter movement needs to emphasize that it is not a meeting but a movement.
The BLM movement originated in 2013, after 17-year-old Trayvon Martin was killed by George Zimmerman in 2012.
Public health sophomore Armauni Nolan said she wasn’t aware of the racial injustices in America growing up, but the death of Trayvon Martin opened her middle-school eyes.
“It really just put into perspective how life really is,” she said.
After the social justice eruption last summer, Nolan remembers feeling furious and overwhelmed but proud of her community for making their voices heard.
She was also proud of the Black community and allies for coming together, Nolan said. It showed who was against, on the borderline or completely with the community.
The movement itself began as a hashtag created by Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors and Opal Tometi to spread their political will and message: Black Lives Matter.
According to the Black Lives Matter website, the phrase affirms Black people’s humanity, their contributions to society and their resilience in the face of deadly oppression. They’re fighting for a world where Black lives are no longer systematically targeted for demise.
Despite the waning coverage of the movement, some say not much has changed in regard to racial equality. Many of these issues are deeply rooted in American society.
During an Arlington Unity Council meeting Monday, housing subcommittee chair Sherron Richard said her team found that in 1952, many Black people living in the historic areas were relocated to the southeast Arlington area.
This practice is a part of harmful gentrification, where historic Black neighborhoods are demolished to make room for newer, more expensive housing.
Additionally, issues like the disproportionate sentencing and arrests of Black people and other people of color need to be addressed, Johnson said. It’s not a law currently, and there should be a prevention or change in place.
While these issues are under discussion, athletic training sophomore Tycorin Simpson said protesting is an additional way to continue advocating for Black lives and to remind people that the fight isn’t over just because it isn’t being covered as much.
Education sophomore Kealani Garrett said people assume that since she’s biracial, she must be conflicted, stuck between her Black and white heritage. But that’s never been a problem for her.
The problem is the way her Black family is treated, how she still has to worry about her dad getting pulled over by the police. The fight isn’t over until she can walk around town with her interracial family and not have to worry about people giving them dirty looks, Garrett said.
She said she felt angry but hopeful during the BLM protests.
“Because it was finally being talked about, it was finally being made a big deal,” she said.
In the near future, people will likely still be tense, she said. And that tension may never go away.
“Hopefully we can start making steps towards total equality,” Garrett said. “I feel like that’s way far out in the future, but every little step counts.”
Maxine Davis, social work assistant professor, said she learned how to stand up to racial injustice from her mother. She grew up in a socially and politically active family, watching her mother fight for years against injustice in their St. Louis neighborhood.
Almost 100% of that neighborhood was Black, Davis said, and her mother fought to keep them in their homes in the face of an eminent domain lawsuit that spanned most of her high school career.
She succeeded in keeping their family in their home, Davis said, and a 96-year old Black woman in hers. Her mother didn’t have a social work degree, but her efforts were still a big part of the reason she became a social work professor, Davis said.
“My mom taught me what real social work looks like in practice every single day,” Davis said.
And after all those years fighting for racial equity while Davis was growing up, her mother is still active, running for office back home and driving down to Texas from St. Louis to protest for Brianna Baucum last year.
“My mom, she demonstrated incredible spirit and at a time when it was not popular to protest,” Davis said.
It’s that same spirit Davis carries with her every day, when she asks herself what her mom would do, if she’d be proud of the decisions she’s made.
“I've learned from the best of the best, and this is the lineage I come from,” Davis said. “So in order to uphold the dignity and respect and honor that my lineage carries, I have to do what I know is right.”
She said part of doing what’s right means speaking up when she sees injustice, a sentiment that Simpson agrees with.
Simpson said that as a Black person in America, he grew up differently from others.
He remembers his parents telling him he wasn’t allowed to play with toy guns, and when they went to the store he couldn’t touch anything. Even as a teenager, people still watched him and followed him around, he said.
When Floyd was killed, he was sad, Simpson said, but not surprised. Similar things happen too often, he said, but in the age of smartphone cameras, at least they got it on film.
When it comes to fixing the systemic issues instead of the symptoms, Johnson said something to start with would be the push for building up Black wealth.
More Black people owning thier own homes and putting their money into Black businesses will build that wealth, Johnson said, and the discrimination in the housing industry should be reformed.
Garrett said she thinks there will be a lot of protests on the anniversary of George Floyd’s death that people could go to and support.
Things have reached a point where if you aren’t speaking up, you’re enabling the problem to continue, Simpson said.
You have to remember that just because it’s not being shown on the news anymore, that doesn’t mean injustices aren’t happening. Until the system, the actual basis of white supremacy in the country, is fixed, injustice will continue to happen, he said.
People can find resources and information and donate to the cause at blacklivesmatter.com, as well as view and participate in the global actions listed on the site.
@Sam_Knowles00
@ JMarieFarmer84
