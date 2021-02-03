Black History Month events, speed dating and yoga and more in this week’s To Do List

You’re reading the To-Do List, The Shorthorn’s weekly list of socially distanced events in and around Arlington.
This week’s list includes Black History Month celebratory events, an art exhibition, brunch and gentle yoga.
Knowledge is Power - Black History Month Celebration
The Buffalo Soldiers at Cedar Hill State Park are hosting a program titled “Knowledge is Power” that will be delivered Saturday at 11 a.m. and at 1 p.m.
Guests can also view artifacts and listen to the Buffalo Soldiers’ history while visiting.
The event is free and reservations can be made online,
“Artist and Inspiration” Art Exhibition: Meet the Artists
The Irving Black Arts Council is hosting an art display featuring its “Artist and Inspiration” exhibition Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m.
The “Meet the Artists” event will include artists such as Missy Burton and Jennifer Monet Cowley, and the collection will be available for viewing until March 27. A virtual tour of the exhibition is in development.
The event is free but with limited capacity. Participants can sign up through Facebook.
Gentle Yoga For Terrible Times
Joyce Wu is hosting a free Zoom yoga lesson Saturday from 6 to 7:15 p.m. PST.
The event is open to anyone, no experience necessary, and attendees will receive a link to the meeting via email 30 minutes before it starts.
Attendees can register here.
A Black History Month Brunch
Tony Green and Henry Abuto are hosting a Black History Month brunch at Tulips in Fort Worth, Sunday at 11 a.m.
The event will feature a “one-of-a-kind brunch experience” including charcuterie boards and live music, and attendees can register their meal here.
Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!
Monday at 8 is hosting a virtual speed dating event Thursday from 8 to 10:30 p.m.
The event is $21, and participants can register online here.
