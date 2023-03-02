Behind-the-scenes with the cast of UTA's Sweeney Todd production

After the opening number of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, it’s the protagonist, Sweeney, who sets the tone for the darkness descending on stage.
The story revolves around Sweeney Todd, an exiled London barber who returns with a vengeance on the man who destroyed his life, Judge Turpin. The Maverick Theatre Company is putting on their version of the musical starting March 1 at the Mainstage Theatre in the Fine Arts building.
UTA’s performance of Sweeney Todd has been nine months in the making from research to design, said Anne Healy, Theater Arts and Dance Department chair and the play’s director.
The cast normally has a month to rehearse, but they lost a week to the February winter storm, said musical theater sophomore Robert Twaddell, who plays Judge Turpin. It wasn’t just the actors and actresses that were set back, but stage, lighting and costume crews as well. Despite the set back, everyone was able to make up the time by banding together and putting in the extra hours.
Vicky Nooe, faculty lecturer and Sweeney Todd musical director said she’s been preparing students who will sing in the musical, as well as collaborating with UTA’s music department as it prepares the orchestra.
“One of my main objectives is preparing our actors, so that when we do put things together, it's a really smooth transition,” Nooe said.
This required Nooe to listen and understand what the orchestra is doing so she can better train the actors and actresses, she said.
She said her approach starts from the score. The music guides the audience to feel a certain way depending on the scene. “We're wired in a way, especially with modern media, that what we hear helps create the world that we're in,” she said.
Director Tim Burton brought the broadway stage version to the big screen in 2007, winning a Golden Globe award for Best Musical. But the two have some differences.
In the film adaptation, Mrs. Lovett, Sweeney’s partner in crime, is portrayed with a more eased approach where the character internalizes everything, showing emotion through the eyes rather than big movements, said musical theater senior Kobie Jackson, who took on Lovett’s role in the play. The film strips much of the character’s comedic relief found in the stage version, Jackson said.
“She's big and she’s obnoxious and she is just known as a figure, like a funny figure to make fun of. Just big and loud and bold,” Jackson said.
Jackson’s portrayal of Mrs. Lovett tries to land somewhere in between the film and the original play, she said. “It's really interesting. I don't think people are really going to expect it, because they usually expect her to be outrageous, but it's going to be a little different.”
Stephen Sondheim’s approach to writing the lyrics and music for his 1979 adaptation was simply to frighten theatergoers, he said in a 2007 interview about the film version.
Indeed, the musical does little to comfort the audience. “I just wanted to scare audiences. It’s very hard to scare people in the theater, except turning out the lights and going ‘boo’. I wanted to see if I could do it,” Sondheim said.
It’s the sense of terror, paired with a jarring musical underscore, that captivates viewers time and again, he said.
Those who may have seen the film and enjoyed it but have not yet seen a live stage version of the musical can still enjoy the play, and it might be even more compelling than the film adaptation.
Twaddell said that their stage version is much broader than the film.
“It's much more dramatic and in-the-room than film is. And I think it's truer to the original interpretation of the play,” he said.
Twaddell said he had to find the subtlety and presence on stage, while still exuding the power of Judge Tarpin’s character for an entire theater, not just a single camera.
Although the play hinges on dark themes and the twisted underpinnings of humanity, it can still be a thrilling experience for many theater-goers.
“Sometimes it’s fun to be scared,” Twaddell said.
