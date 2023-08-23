Beautiful, dedicated slowness: exploring bonsai's peaceful roots

As he trims his bonsai trees, Daniel Hammack doesn’t furrow his eyebrows. He doesn’t bite his lip or tremble in focus. Instead, he talks freely, effortlessly snipping stray stems with precise care.

Hammack knows what he’s doing, and he knows his plants. Each of the hundreds of miniature trees in his and his wife’s backyard-Fort Worth shop, Sanderson Creek Bonsai, has been intentionally trained and shaped out of their love for bonsai.

The term “bonsai” could be used to name any potted plant, often a tree, that’s dwarfed and trained into an artistic shape. The art form developed in Asia, and its name means literally “pot tree” in Japanese, Hammack said.

Today, bonsai is an international industry composed of different schools, techniques and innovations. It’s an evolving art form, but to most people, its roots are still the same: a plant in a pot.

It might seem like a simple hobby, but it requires slowness, dedication and perseverance — things countercultural to modern life’s hustle. Artists could spend hours using wire to train a tree’s branches to grow into a specific shape, or spend weeks finding a fertilizer their plant responds well to.

Hammack’s found it all to be a de-stressing, creative outlet that lets people escape from their busy lives, he said. Bonsai has a way of relaxing, which could be what makes it particularly attractive to teenagers and the elderly, said Richard Sunshine, owner of Sunshine Miniature Trees in North Dallas.

Since 1969, Sunshine’s plant nursery has operated within a small, bright yellow house off a busy city street, nestled between the business buildings and fast-food chains.

Amid the developing metroplex, the nursery has housed a haven for thousands of houseplants and bonsai. Although there’s little pressure for visitors to purchase anything, many end up fumbling out the front door carefully carrying their first bonsai, starting what could become a new lifetime hobby.

According to the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, several studies have tried to quantify the psychological effects of the hobby. They’ve drawn the same conclusion: bonsai makes people happier.

Sunshine has felt these positive effects from his own plant nursery, which he called “more than a shop.” The house’s hallways smell thick and earthy. Its rooms are crowded with life, but still, quiet and isolated from the surrounding city. The sun streams from the windows and bounces off the white walls of chipped paint, giving the leaves of bamboo, bonsai trees and blooming houseplants a soft, green glow.

This atmosphere has drawn psychiatric professionals to regularly visit the shop and meditate in the plant-packed rooms. Sunshine said he’s bought bonsai trees from mental health facilities that use “plant therapy,” where patients practice focusing, calming down and creating miniature trees.

At Hammack’s shop, “which is the easiest to take care of?” is a question new visitors often ask as they’re looking for their first bonsai tree, he said.

“Well, let’s consider that,” Hammack tells them. “If it’s just the easiest to care of, it’s nothing you really liked. Then, after the years go by, you may get tired of that. And the tree may suffer.”

He encourages them to look through the different types of plants and find their favorite instead. Just like shopping for a car, buying a miniature tree should be done carefully and from a trustworthy bonsai dealer, he said. Caring for a tree is a time commitment.

As Hammack trims, styles and shapes his trees, he melds math, art and nature. He considers every little aspect of the tree, like the negative space between the leaves and how the pot blends with the triangle of the plant.

This intentionality shows on the shelves spanning his yard, where he’s had some trees over 100 years old. Hammack has found bonsai to be a “hands on” art form, although he owns a bookcase full of literature on the practice, he said.

In both Hammack’s and Sunshine’s lives, bonsai has been more of a hobby. Over the decades of running the plant nursery, Sunshine would often come home from work only to spend another hour on the roughly 1,000 bonsai trees in his yard. Since his first tree, he said he’s been fascinated with how it responds to his action.

“It was like I was playing tennis with a plant,” he said. “I hit the ball one way, and it would return the service in another way. It was back and forth between me and the plant. There was a relationship.”

In Hammack’s yard, an over-four-foot bonsai tree named “Big Tex” sits at 67 years old. For years, it’s dominated the green house, slowly maturing its shape as the world changes around it.

The tree has kept its character, indifferent to time. The same can be said about bonsai as an art form, which people have practiced for thousands of years, never branching too far from the pot.

