Baseball, boxing and free concerts in this week's To-Do List

As the semester wraps up, students are hunkered down studying for final exams, and the stress can be difficult to manage. Check out some of the events in this week’s To-Do-List, as there's sure to be something to give the brain a break.
Baseball
Arlington residents can catch the Texas Rangers take on the New York Yankees in a four-game series starting at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Globe Life Field.
As their first games against each other this season, baseball fans can look forward to seeing who comes out on top.
Music
For those who want some live tunes this week, musician Rachel Stacy will be performing from 7:30 to 8:15 p.m. April 28 at the Levitt Pavilion.
Stacy describes herself as a songwriter, first and foremost, who also sings and plays guitar, violin and piano. Her sound is a combination of country, blues and Southern rock, and industry experts say it sets her apart from other entertainers.
The concert is free to attend.
For those who prefer to groove to rock and roll, Heart tribute band Even it Up will be playing a free concert at 8:30 p.m. April 28 at Levitt Pavilion.
Built around the musical stylings of the ‘70s and ‘80s, the concert seeks to recreate Heart’s unique sound and revitalize classic rock for a modern audience.
Boxing
Boxing fans can see undefeated lightweight champion William “El Camarón” Zepeda face challenger Jaime “Jaimito” Arboleda in the WBA Continental Americas Lightweight Title bout from 4:10 to 7 p.m. April 29 at the College Park Center.
DreamFest
If Arlington residents are looking for something to do outdoors, they can attend the city’s DreamFest from 5 to 10 p.m. April 29 at the Levitt Pavilion.
DreamFest is a free celebration of the city of Arlington and its community, featuring face painting, bounce houses, local vendors, backyard games and a variety of live musical performances.
