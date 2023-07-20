Barbenheimer to take over theaters in style Friday

Which one will you watch first: Barbie or Oppenheimer? That is the question floating around the internet as the release date, July 21, approaches for both.
Barbie depicts a vibrant color palette with moments of humor, love and wonder. Oppenheimer sticks to a dark display with images of bombs, war and scientists risking their lives.
Though the movies have different storylines and aesthetics, social media created a craze of enjoying the movies in one day. AMC Theatres confirmed over 40,000 tickets were bought for the double feature, according to NBC News.
Friday won’t make history for two movies of drastically different styles releasing on the same date. The Matrix and 10 Things I Hate About You both hit theaters on March 31, 1999. More recently, The Dark Knight and Mamma Mia! were jointly released on July 18, 2008. The spike in social media use and marketing since those releases have made Barbenheimer more widely talked about.
Barbie has taken the lead over Oppenheimer in marketing. From frozen yogurt to roller skates to toothbrushes, the number of bubblegum pink collaborations — some making more sense than others — seems to be endless.
The most popular and unique Barbie collaborations include the Malibu Dreamhouse listed on Airbnb, a burger with pink sauce from Burger King in Brazil and Barbie-pink lemonade by Swoon. Everything in your home could be Barbie-themed with collaborations for rugs, couches, glassware, Croc Jibbitz, hair tools, luggage, candles and too much more.
Besides the overwhelming amount of partnerships and social media marketing, the movie itself is gaining attention for its adult humor, Barbie-like props and well-known cast.
The casting selection made for an ideal Barbie and Ken: Margot Robbie as the picture-perfect blonde who can move her joints as if they’re plastic and Ryan Gosling as her handsome Ken. The movie may not have been as publicized if the cast were different, making the characters less accurate in appearance and attitude to the original animated movies and toys.
Adult humor in Barbie adds to the audience's age range, which is seemingly everyone. The marketing reaches everyone from children, college students, parents, grandparents and even a male audience. Barbie’s desired audience seems to have no limit. Text in its trailer reads, “If you love Barbie, this movie is for you. If you hate Barbie, this movie is for you.”
Meanwhile, Oppenheimer clearly has a desired target audience of history buffs. The Barbenheimer phenomenon has gained the movie a swarm of watchers it did not anticipate… Barbie fans. Director Christopher Nolan surely couldn’t have expected theaters to be filled with hot pink, but come Friday, that’s what he’ll get.
Nolan is known for his dark, mysterious movie plots. Oppenheimer is no different. The movie follows the creator of the atomic bomb and the struggles he faced to perfect it. It demonstrates war and a yearning for peace, which is sadly believed to come through destruction.
The movie lacks much standalone marketing. After all, promoting the creation of the atomic bomb can only be done a few ways, but its acclaimed cast turns heads without promotion. Matt Damon, Florence Pugh and Robert Downey Jr. are Oscar-winning actors with talent that speaks louder than social media advertisements.
However, memes of Oppenheimer next to Barbie and merchandise with the movie logos side-by-side have helped freely spread word about the movie. But what does the cast of Oppenheimer think about Barbenheimer?
“I think it's just great for the industry and for audiences that we have two amazing films by amazing filmmakers coming out the same day,” Cillian Murphy, the lead in Oppenheimer, told IGN. “Could spending a whole day in the cinema, what's better than that?"
The award-winning directors’ strong influence on their films, is one of the similarities between the two films. Barbie is a product of the colorful, creative mind of Greta Gerwig and Nolan directed Oppenheimer to add to his suspenseful portfolio.
Perhaps the double feature promotion does make sense with the similarities of the films. Both discuss deep-rooted topics prevalent in society today. Oppenheimer focuses on how a desire for peace can lead to further damage. Barbie demonstrates womanhood and how society shouldn’t bar women from doing what they wish, like being an astronaut, doctor or teacher.
The two films’ casts also contain globally-renowned actors, not only those previously mentioned. Barbie’s cast includes popular names like Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, America Ferrera and Michael Cera. Oppenheimer features stars including Emily Blunt, Rami Malek and Josh Peck. These selections of actors and actresses aid in the popularity of these movies.
Another relation between the two is the willingness of fans to dress up to watch. Barbie fans plan to wear their pinkest outfits, with sparkly accessories and heels. Oppenheimer watchers will sport dark colors and a fedora. This could mean an outfit change for those enjoying the double feature, but there’s a chance creative fans make two-in-one outfits to go with both movies.
Despite their similarities, the movies won’t be competing for the top spot in the box office on opening weekend. Barbie is expected to easily take the cake as it is anticipated to generate $95 million to $110 million from 4,200 North American theaters, according to Variety. Oppenheimer is aiming to collect $50 million from 3,600 cinemas.
Barbie will be a more light-hearted, easier watch with fans leaving in under two hours, while Oppenheimer will be a dark, three-hour journey. The length of the two may be part of the reason one is expected to generate more ticket sales than the other.
Whether Barbie defeats Oppenheimer in the box office or not, these releases will possibly make for the most talked about cinematic weekend of the year. So, grab your pink high heels, throw on a fedora and enjoy Barbenheimer weekend.
