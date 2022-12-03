 Skip to main content
Bar hopping, holiday lights and football in this week's To-Do List

Illustration by Yvonne Collier

The holiday season is here. Residents can kick off festivities with musical theater, ugly sweater bar crawls and a Holiday Lights Parade this week.

Storytime

Metroplex residents can continue to enjoy the Arlington museum’s “A Knight’s Tale” exhibition by bringing their children to storytime 11 to 11:45 a.m. Dec. 7 at George W. Hawkes Downtown Library.

This is a 30-minute program and is intended for toddlers and preschoolers ages three to five and free to the public. The event will include fingerplays, songs, stories and more.

Every adult who attends Family Storytime will get two $5-off coupons to see “A Knight’s Tale” at the Arlington Museum of Art.

Theater

The Callahan Kids TV Christmas Reunion special returns for another hilarious show 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at Theatre Arlington.

The play details former child stars’ return to television who realize as grown-ups, they are no longer cute, and their talent is lacking. The only thing that can save the show is a Christmas miracle.

Bar Hopping

Those looking for more adult fun can join the ugly sweater bar crawl from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Dec. 9.

The crawl starts at Division Brewing before moving to J. Gilligans and ending at Hooligans, with a contest for the ugliest sweater, with prizes, $5 peppermint hot chocolate and $8 martinis.

Arlington Holiday Lights Parade

No holiday season in Arlington can be complete without a tour of the Holiday Lights Parade from 2 to 9 p.m. Dec. 10 in Downtown Arlington.

The annual parade will feature pageantry, followed by the lighting of the Christmas tree.

Residents can take a picture with Santa before the parade at the George W. Hawkes Downtown Library or after the tree lighting at the Founders Plaza at 100 W. Abram St.

Cowboys

Football in America is almost as synonymous with the holiday season as hot chocolate. Residents can enjoy the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Houston Texans at noon Dec. 11 at AT&T Stadium.

Tickets are still on sale on Ticketmaster and SeatGeek.

