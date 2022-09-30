Ballet performances, drag shows and live music in this week's To-Do list

From touching Ukrainian ballet performances to drag shows and charity concerts, this week’s lineup is lush with cultural, artistic, and musical events. Metroplex residents are sure to find an event that suits their interests.
Art and Culture
Texas Ballet Theater and Performing Arts Fort Worth have partnered to bring DFW residents Kyiv City Ballet’s A Tribute to Peace. This is the first U.S. show for the company, as well as their only Texas stop on the tour. The show, choreographed by Ekaterina Kozlova and Ivan Kozlov, begins at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at Bass Performance Hall, with tickets starting at $35.
Fort Worth’s Jubilee Theatre will be showcasing their newest production, Plenty of Time, Sept. 30 through Oct. 30. The play details the annual meetings of long lovers Corey, an African-American man involved with the Black Panthers, and Christina, a white southern debutante. Beginning in 1968, the production explores the pair’s 43-year affair. Student tickets are available for $15, and non-student tickets vary from $28 Thursday nights and matinees and $40 on Fridays and Saturdays.
Drag
Host and emcee Patrick Mikyles is hosting Drag with ME: The Show at 8 p.m. Oct. 5 at The Red Goose Saloon in Fort Worth. The event is an interactive drag show, showcasing local queens and inviting audience participation, as well as offering a full food and bar menu. Tickets are $20 per person and doors open at 7 p.m.
Live Music
Whiskey connoisseurs can experience a late night show from 5 to 11 p.m. Oct. 5 at Refinery 714 in Fort Worth, where the bar hosts Whiskey Wednesdays. There is live music and enticing deals for all residents 21 and older.
Concert Benefit
National Life Group’s Do Good Fest is coming to Texas for the first time. The Do Good Fest is a free concert benefiting Branches of Hope, a fund that provides financial support to cancer patients, covering living expenses such as groceries or gas. The event will feature retro-soul group Youngtones at 7 p.m. and bluegrass hip-hop fusion band Gangstagrass at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at Arlington’s Levitt Pavilion.
