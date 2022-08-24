Back to traditions: Maverick in-person events return post-COVID

In early 2020, Student Activities director PK Kelly was wearing a UTA T-shirt while shopping for video games for his children. At the counter, he was met by a UTA senior who expressed his excitement to finally be able to participate in Bed Races — where teams of five push a wheeled bed 40 yards as fast as possible — like his uncle did back in the day.
That March, COVID-19 happened, canceling the university tradition dating back to the ’80s.
While it returned in 2022 like many other university traditions, the past two years of the pandemic have caused events to be canceled, students to leave their dorms, and all school spirit activities to be discontinued due to social distancing protocols during that time.
Yet, that did not stop many organizations on campus from coming up with fun and innovative ways to keep students engaged through the pandemic. Now, they are joining together to create a memorable in-person experience that welcomes students back to the campus.
The first big upcoming project for Kelly’s department is the Maverick Stampede, which has over 30 events planned and is put together by departments across campus, he said. There will also be Super Saturday on Sept. 10 and Homecoming week, which is scheduled to take place from Nov. 7 to 12.
Since the department knows they will host these big events, they typically plan their dates and locations around a year ahead, Kelly said.
Relius Johnson, New Maverick Orientation director, said the university saw a maximum capacity of 375 families attending per orientation session, including freshmen, transfer students, veterans and international students. Thus, every orientation session averaged a minimum of 500 people, including guests.
To keep students engaged, Johnson and his team invited organizations to the evening sessions and provided a painting space for those who are introverts, snacks and a place where people could simply hang out and talk.
“When you walk in [at UTA], you should know, ‘You are a Maverick,’” Johnson said. “It should not be a question or ‘Am I a Maverick?’”
When UTA decided to move most operations online due to the pandemic over two years ago, Kelly said his department was in the middle of training site leaders for Super Service Saturday — an event where students volunteer for community service projects and the city’s local businesses.
While they were able to adjust and turn plastic bags from grocery stores into yarn for people experiencing homelessness, they never finished the training process.
“That’s the number one thing I remember is coming in on that day and realizing that we were grabbing the computer, and we’re heading back out,” he said.
Around that time, exercise science senior A’lexus Frazier was working with her sorority, Sigma Lambda Gamma National Sorority Inc., to put together a Women Empowering Women event where speakers would come and talk about their careers and experiences.
Most of the preparation was done, Frazier said. The sorority had confirmed more than half of the speakers and set the expectation of around 100 attendees before the event got canceled. When they finally hosted the event in person again this year, it happened on the same date as the 2022 Bed Races, so only about 30 to 50 people attended.
For Kelly and his team, being virtual helped them become more creative in adapting to the modality by using their own resources, including their faculty staff.
A month after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared COVID-19 a pandemic, the department put together its first virtual event April 15, 2020. It was a Zumba class taught by Matt Delos Reyes, then-Student Activities assistant director, who also happened to be a Zumba instructor.
Following those events, Kelly and his team worked on hosting virtual trivia nights throughout that summer, which he said attracted 30 to 40 attendees for each.
“To us, [we] just wanted to tie people in and to get them to talk to each other. The chat was always really busy during those events, and people would do things like they would shout out where they were calling from,” he said.
In May 2020, Johnson joined UTA as the assistant director for Multicultural Affairs, now known as the Office for Cultural Engagement and Social Change. Since he joined in the middle of the pandemic, Johnson said he called all culturally-based student organizations, met with student leaders and blasted people with emails to introduce himself.
While his icebreaking efforts allowed the office to put on virtual events and attract attendees, Johnson said he also ran into problems such as the Wi-Fi malfunctioning, crowded Zoom calls or Microsoft Teams not working.
Following the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man from Minneapolis, Minnesota, the Office for Cultural Engagement and Social Change hosted a virtual town hall meeting in June 2020 to discuss the Black Lives Matter movement, which attracted 267 attendees, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
“I have a lot of stories to tell people when I have kids one day, or grandchildren, ‘Let me tell you about that time in 2022, or let me tell you about that time in 2020, we had a whole shutdown, but I still had to do my job,’” Johnson said.
In fall 2020, EXCEL Campus Activities brought back one of the first in-person events with a two-show performance by Sailesh the Hypnotist. To follow COVID-19 protocols and ensure everyone’s safety, Kelly said the organizers only allowed a quarter of the Rosebud Theater — which can host 449 people — to be filled for the event.
Kelly said he’s seeing a comparable attendance for events to pre-COVID times. In fall 2021, when the department screened In the Heights, a musical drama, for its Welcome Back Movie event, 385 people attended compared to 420 attendees for Avengers: Endgame in 2019.
The Welcome Back Movie was also the last official event they put together before the pandemic, showing Parasite — a South Korean film that won four Oscars, including best picture. The event drew 413 attendees inside the Rosebud Theater, he said.
Last year, the MavsMeet After Party at Brazos Park, which takes place after the Convocation for students to interact with one another, attracted around 2,000 attendees, which aligned with the 2,000 - 2,500 range that the event usually attracted, Kelly said. In 2019, the number was closer to 2,500. The event was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.
After the pandemic, Kelly and his team put up signs to encourage people to wear masks and practice social distancing, he said. Even now, he still tries to offer events outdoors or in large spaces so people can decide on their own safety.
While the current in-person sessions help students connect and feel a sense of belonging, Johnson said he will continue to offer virtual orientation options, which attract as much interest as the in-person sessions.
“We also recognize that with technology, it has shown us we can still do some things the way we did it while we were in COVID,” he said.
Kelly encourages people to attend in-person events to find friends and connect. He said rather than a bounce-back effect from COVID-19, attendance at events has risen naturally as more students come to UTA.
However, he said he wants to talk to students if they feel uncomfortable being back in person, as he wants to provide a fun, safe experience.
Even though COVID-19 hit during her second semester, Frazier said the environment for events was more relaxed than now, as people don’t have to worry about someone sick being around others. However, she said that the attendance for her sorority events is now comparable to before the pandemic.
As their events returned in person, Frazier was happy but still hesitant because she lives with people who are more vulnerable.
To this day, she still has two traditions from COVID-19 times — she still wears masks inside buildings or in a heavily-populated area, and she will continue to make small keepsake boxes for seniors until she graduates, a tradition she began when the senior sorority sisters couldn’t experience a proper sendoff due to social distancing rules.
She will participate in as many events as her work schedule and other obligations allow, Frazier said.
“I feel like I missed out on a lot of experiences because I was mainly virtual, and I’m trying to enjoy as much as I can before I finish my undergrad,” she said.
