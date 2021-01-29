Audiences flock to period pieces like 'Bridgerton' on streaming services for escapism, nostalgia

For nearly a year since the COVID-19 pandemic began, many people have turned to screens for entertainment and comfort. With this has come new trends in TV shows and movies, the latest of which being period pieces.
Period pieces are works or media that are set in the past, or in a different time period. Although mostly associated with media from the time of monarchs and corsets, period pieces cover a wide variety of topics and times.
Netflix’s highly popular period drama, “Bridgerton,” for example, was renewed for a second season just this month.
The historical romance debuted Christmas 2020 and gained millions of fans within a month. The series reached 82 million households within the first 28 days it was out, becoming Netflix’s biggest series ever, according to Netflix.com.
From the Oscar award-winning Little Women to popular Netflix series “The Crown,” there’s been a surge in the popularity of period shows in the COVID-19 era.
Netflix’s first original Korean series is called “Kingdom," said Changhee Chun, art and art history professor, and was recently renewed for a third season. The show takes place in the Joseon period of Korea but with a zombie twist.
Filmmakers are always searching for an interesting story or a way to make something new and different, Chun said. By using different elements, such as cultures or time periods, filmmakers are able to achieve a new level of immersion.
Anthropology senior Erin Kielty believes period pieces swelled in popularity because people want to be reminded of a simpler time.
Things usually fall apart in shows, but in the end it gets fixed, Kielty said. In the end, there’s a solution, and Kielty believes that is what many people are searching for. People want an escape, and many find that through the screen.
“You kind of want that, I guess, feel-good moment, that at the end of the day, you know everything’s going to be better,” Kielty said.
Cinematic arts sophomore Miranda Alfaro said she believes that people have always flocked to stories of the past, even before TV shows. Books, theater and verbal storytelling are all examples of media becoming a part of people’s identities.
Alfaro thinks that although period shows depict old stories, they still bring up topics relevant to today, like social justice issues.
Little Women was a progressive book when it came out in 1868, and the novel’s protagonist, Jo March, was not the norm for women back then.
Although society has progressed a lot since Little Women first came out, Alfaro said it’s still important for these rebooted classics to be told again.
The issues covered in old shows still exist in the foundations of society, she said, and period shows can help today’s people understand the problems of yesterday.
