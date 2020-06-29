AT&T Stadium to host weekend drive-in film series throughout July

As drive-in movies become increasingly popular amid COVID-19, AT&T Stadium is set to host its own drive-in movie series.
The event, which is part of the Tribeca Drive-In series, will be held every weekend throughout the month of July, beginning Thursday.
The showings are intended to provide a safe way for families to go out for entertainment while maintaining social distancing.
According to the Tribeca website, the series will include films like Jaws, Fast & Furious, The Wizard of Oz, comedy acts and more.
The showings will take place Thursdays through Sundays in July, and tickets can be bought online. Concessions will be available, and attendees must wear face masks when entering the stadium and leaving their vehicles.
Additional programming details, initial schedules and ticketing information can be found on the Tribeca website.
@ Sam_Knowles00
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.