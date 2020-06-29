AT&T Stadium to host weekend drive-in film series throughout July

"Sky Mirror," a sculpture by Anish Kapoor, is seen in front of AT&T Stadium on June 6, 2019. The stadium is set to host a drive-in film series throughout July.

 The Shorthorn: File photo / Elias Valverde II

As drive-in movies become increasingly popular amid COVID-19, AT&T Stadium is set to host its own drive-in movie series.

The event, which is part of the Tribeca Drive-In series, will be held every weekend throughout the month of July, beginning Thursday.

The showings are intended to provide a safe way for families to go out for entertainment while maintaining social distancing.

According to the Tribeca website, the series will include films like Jaws, Fast & Furious, The Wizard of Oz, comedy acts and more.

The showings will take place Thursdays through Sundays in July, and tickets can be bought online. Concessions will be available, and attendees must wear face masks when entering the stadium and leaving their vehicles.

Additional programming details, initial schedules and ticketing information can be found on the Tribeca website.

@ Sam_Knowles00

features-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments