Asia Times Square celebrates year of the tiger with lots of food

Buras, Louisiana, resident Adonijah Caing, 53, grills corn during the 15th Annual Lunar New Year Celebration on Jan. 22 at Asia Times Square. There were more than 200 people at the celebration.

Carrollton, Texas, resident Allison Ha said it’s her first year in Dallas without her family for Lunar New Year, so she’s at Asia Times Square’s Lunar New Year celebration with her boyfriend to show how it’s celebrated with food and lion dances.

The Asia Times Square is hosting its annual Lunar New Year celebration for the last weekend of January and the first weekend of February. People enjoyed tons of food during the first weekend.

This Lunar New Year falls on Feb. 1. It’s a time of tradition and food in several Asian countries. Chinese New Year is based on the Chinese lunar calendar, but Lunar New Year is based on other Asian countries’ lunar calendar and may fall at a different time.   

Asian street food placed in aluminum compartments is ready to eat during the 15th Annual Lunar New Year Celebration on Jan. 22 at Asia Times Square. There were foods, drinks and souvenirs sold at the event.

Thuy Dang, North Richland Hills, Texas, resident, said she’s Vietnamese, so this is a tradition she said she attends for the food and atmosphere.  

Dang said she ate a lot at the event, like the meat skewers, shrimp balls and lobster balls.

“There’s a bunch of different meat skewer stands, and they’re all pretty good,” Cedar Hill, Texas, resident Ryan Hua said. “So if you’ve never been to this before, then you should probably try one of these.”

Hua said his Chinese family comes to Asia Times Square every year to celebrate and watch the lion dances.

Oklahoma City resident Alian Phomsavant, 19, cuts the octopus during the 15th Annual Lunar New Year Celebration on Jan. 22 at Asia Times Square. Most of the food the Phomsavant’s make is traditional Laos food.

Ha ate a fried shrimp cake which she describes as shrimp fried together in their shells with salt, pepper and lime juice.

She said it tastes acidic and salty but savory.

Red Oak, Texas, resident Chris Trevino said the shrimp balls were his favorite because they were fried to perfection and had a firm texture. 

Trevino’s parents encouraged him to bring his children to the event because they had a great time in the past, he said.

He said his parents drove by the area years ago and saw the lion dance outside, so they dropped by to enjoy the celebration. Now, it’s an annual tradition for them.

Oklahoma City resident Mirna Phomsavant, 60, heats up the food during the 15th Annual Lunar New Year Celebration on Jan. 22 at Asia Times Square. Phomsavant runs the family food business every weekend.

“We love just walking around and seeing what’s good around here,” Hua said.  

UTA alumna Lasha Bennett said this is a celebration that a lot of her colleagues go to every year, but this is her first year.  

Bennett said the event reminds her of YouTube videos she’s watched of Asian street food.

Hua said his favorite food is the sugarcane drink because it’s refreshing and has a mild sweetness.  

“I’m a person that really likes things that are natural, not artificial,” Bennett said. “So the pure sugarcane and the fresh kumquat, they kind of hit the spot.”  

She said the food is phenomenal. The grilled octopus had her attention because of the exotic taste.

Grilled octopus is chewy and is served with a sauce to increase the flavor, Dang said.

Fort Worth resident Winai Rungdit, 55, flips the sausages during the 15th Annual Lunar New Year Celebration on Jan. 22 at Asia Times Square. Rungdit attended to sell and share the culture of Thai food.

Trevino said people should come to the event to experience as much as they can.  

“Don’t be afraid to try something new,” he said.

