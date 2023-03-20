Theatre Arlington to unveil Walk of Fame

From musicians to Broadway to television actors and bestselling authors, many Arlington folks who have gone on to mainstream fame started at Theatre Arlington’s stage.
As part of their 50th Anniversary celebration, the theater is scheduled to unveil their Walk of Fame, which will honor over 20 artists, from pop group Pentatonix to TV actor James Healy at 6:45 p.m. March 31 at Theatre Arlington. The event will coincide with the opening night of the theater’s second show this season, Noises Off.
Each honoree will have an 18-inch bronze medallion embossed with the Arlington star, their name and the genre of art they are best known for, said Kathy O’Neal, Theatre Arlington development director.
“We are inviting honorees and their families and friends to come and we’ll have a little ceremony at the beginning, a little champagne toast, and we’ll officially unveil the Walk of Fame,” O’Neal said.
O’Neal said she came up with the idea in 2021 because the company felt it was important to acknowledge the talent that has come through the theater. Originally, it was intended as a fundraiser where each star was financially sponsored. This worked for about a third of the stars, but the rest were funded through grant money, she said.
Many people have heard of some of the widely popular artists from Arlington like Pentatonix, but some may not have heard that Stacey Oristano performed at Theatre Arlington before acting in the hit show “Friday Night Lights,” or that Amy Greene worked as the production supervisor on Knives Out, O’Neal said.
The city of Arlington is really good about recognizing its sports figures, but not so much the legacy of its artists, she said. So it is important that those people and their achievements are honored.
“I am just really thrilled that it came together and we are able to do it because I love the public recognition of artists and everybody at the theater is very excited about it,” O’Neal said.
@Perriello369
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.