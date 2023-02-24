Maverick Theatre Company to present Sweeney Todd

The Maverick Theatre Company is scheduled to present Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street from March 1 through March 5 at the Mainstage in the Fine Arts building.
The performances on March 1 through 4 will begin at 7:30 p.m., and the March 5 show will begin at 2 p.m.
Set in 19th century London, the musical tells the story of Sweeney Todd, an exiled barber who is seeking revenge against the judge that framed him and ravaged his young wife, according to the Maverick Theatre Company website.
“It’s an iconic piece of musical theater,” said Anne Healy, chair of the Theater Arts and Dance Department and the play’s director.
The play is a story about a man’s obsession and how it can drive people to do things that are not good for them, or for society as a whole. It examines how humanity wrestles with impulses and urges, Healy said.
Sweeney Todd has premiered on Broadway several times, but the original 1979 production, directed by Harold Prince, won eight Tony awards including Best Musical.
The musical was also adapted into a film in 2007 starring Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter, but Healy said the stage version is much different than the film version.
“They're both great, but the stage version, seeing it live in person is really very powerful,” she said.
The production will contain theatrical depictions of violence, death, physical abuse and sexual assault and may not be suitable for preteens. General admission is $15 and $12 for faculty, staff, students and seniors.
