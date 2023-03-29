The 'Oak Cliff Princess' returns to her roots

Dallas singer MurieL is on her way toward mainstream success. She recently finished shooting a T-Mobile commercial with Prince Royce and was invited to attend last year’s Latin Grammy Awards by one of the nominees. But she has come full circle, returning to her roots and singing for community, family and faith.
On Tuesday, MurieL sang for and fed the homeless on the same street in West End in Dallas for the first time since she was a child. Her faith has always been a source of inspiration to her music, along with the support and love of her family.
Before she was performing on stages across the U.S., she was singing on Dallas streets as the worship leader at church where she became the “Oak Cliff Princess” as a child. Years later, a mural would be painted on Jefferson Boulevard, honoring the impact she made on the local community.
When MurieL was 14, she traveled with her mother to Prayer Mountain, a nondenominational community church in Dallas, where she began to sing freely in what she thought was an empty room. When she finished, a tearful woman approached her.
“You know young lady, I’m not supposed to be driving,” she told MurieL. “I just got my breasts removed. I have cancer, but something told me to come here and now I know why.”
The next day the woman, known as Miss Tina, called MurieL’s mother and told her that she went back to the doctor, who said she was cured. Convinced MurieL’s voice had healed her, Miss Tina invited the singer to perform at the church where she was sharing her cancer-free testimony.
From then on MurieL became worship leader for the church, using her talent to help others like Miss Tina. “I just knew if she felt that way and that happened, then I need to continue singing so other people can hear me,” MurieL said. “And people who are in the streets that are hurting, maybe this can add some sort of joy and value to their day.”
She began going out to West End on Sundays with her parents and brother to sing worship music while they fed the homeless. She performed in glittery gold dresses, black leggings and small heels. Her voice brought men, women and children to tears, and after a time some of them started calling her the “Oak Cliff Princess” during the serenades.
MurieL’s uncle introduced her to music and would always let her perform when she was little. He told her that she was meant to make music, to put God first and to follow her dreams. She was 9 years old when he passed away. Heartbroken, the only way she could express how she felt about his death was to sing.
“Whenever our uncle passed away, that’s when she found her true passion,” said Rivaldo Argueta, MurieL’s brother and content creator.
MurieL’s family continued to support her throughout her life as she suffered through an abusive relationship and got pregnant four years ago. She almost gave up singing entirely, but when her daughter was born she fled to a women’s shelter to escape the situation, she said.
“Whenever [her daughter] came into the picture it just changed everything for everyone,” Argueta said.
The only thing that mattered was protecting and showing love to the newborn. She brought peace to the family, and everyday MurieL would wake up and tell her “you’re my inspiration,” he said.
Her daughter became a source of strength, and she wrote her first song, “Running Away,” while living in the shelter, which tells her story of overcoming domestic violence.
MurieL collaborated with a friend from Fort Worth, who is a videographer. The two made a music video for the song, which has gained over 160,000 views on YouTube and became the first of her music to be played on radio stations outside of Texas.
Since then, she has made a living making music and continued to add new people to her team to help capture her vision.
About a year ago, she started having Argueta take her pictures, videos and create vlogs and other content whenever she would travel to gigs, she said. He has become crucial to capturing her experiences on camera.
Once artists break out in popularity, everyone wants to know more about them, Argueta said. They want to see the things they do and what they are involved with. This opened their eyes to the importance of showing MurieL’s life behind closed doors.
“We wanted to show the world what else she does and just let people in,” he said.
Argueta has documented MurieL’s journey from local shows to attending the Latin Grammy Awards and said vlogging has a big impact on an artist’s popularity.
Her social media presence helped her connect with Dallas photographer Xochitl Gonzalez, who was interested in working in the music industry.
The two collaborated on a music video where MurieL covered “La Bachata,” originally performed by Manuel Turizo. The scenes were shot around Dallas, Gonzalez said.
“We decided it would be important to include Dallas in it because that’s something that is very her, very local Oak Cliff Latina and that’s her story,” she said.
And making music that is true to her story is the key for MurieL to take her career to the next level, said BoogzDaBeast, a Grammy-winning producer and Kanye West collaborator for over 25 years, who has been mentoring MurieL’s career.
He said he thinks MurieL can work on something unique to her style to take her to the next level.
“Because you can sing, you can sing anything which means you can sing someone else’s song. How would you sing your own song?” he said. “What’s the message about yourself that you want to convey to the people? If it’s your music, you should tell your story.”
Recently, MurieL has been experimenting with Spanish music and has begun to make her mark on a community where Hispanic roots are already deep. She is always pushing her message of overcoming adversity and inspiring others to persevere, Gonzalez said.
“There’s a lot of really talented people, but a lot of people aren’t truly committed to going through all the rough journey that it takes to achieve that success,” she said.
She was impacting so many people at such a young age, Argueta said. A few homeless people still call the family to express the impact that MurieL made all those years ago.
“It’s all about community and union and I feel like that’s what music does, it brings people together regardless of people’s background or their circumstances,” MurieL said.
