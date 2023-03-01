Muralist finds passion on the other side of fear

Muralist Juan Velázquez blendscolors Feb. 17 in Grand Prairie. Velázquez painted a mural of former President John F. Kennedy for President’s Day on the side of Greenhouse Smoke & Vapes, a hemp dispensary.
Juan Velázquez smiles while spray painting Feb. 17 at 301 East Jefferson St. in Grand Prairie. Velázquez today has painted over 150 murals in communities across Texas, many of which are featured in Arlington and Grand Prairie.
Artist Juan Velázquez works on his mural Feb. 17 at 301 East Jefferson St. in Grand Prairie. One of Velázquez’s earliest childhood memories was of him drawing and that he didn’t want to do anything else, he said.
Juan Velázquez once worked in a corporate office. His closet was full of custom suits that he wore daily. He would pair them with leather dress shoes, hand-tailored to the shape of his feet. His tasks were the same each day, redundant and repetitive.
At times he ran on autopilot. To work. To home. To work. To home. Sometimes he didn’t even remember driving. There were years he couldn’t say a thing he did. He was numb.
But he had always had a passion for art. His earliest memory is of him drawing, and he didn’t want to do anything else. Velázquez today has painted over 150 murals in communities across Texas, many of which are featured in Arlington and Grand Prairie, but back then in 2019, he hadn’t made art for years.
Growing up, he wanted to become an art teacher. But when the 2009 recession hit after he graduated high school, images of a starving artist caused him to give up on his dreams and work as a quality control supervisor for a manufacturing company.
It wasn’t until his daughter was born that he questioned his life.
He began going home and painting after work. For over a year, he would don the tailored suits of his corporate persona only to have it slowly melt away before the canvas every night.
“It really helped me,” Velázquez said. “I felt like it was something I needed to do, and I didn’t know what it was until I started doing it, and I felt like this was missing from my life. It just got to the point where I couldn’t wait to get home and paint.”
Although Velázquez had rekindled his love for art, his job wasn’t fulfilling. He wanted to do something in service for others, he said. As a boy, he had also always wanted to join the military, but he gave up on that as well.
He thought about having to one day tell his daughter to follow her dreams, to be who she wanted to be. He thought about her asking him, “What did you want to do?” What could he tell her? He wanted to join the military, but he didn’t. He wanted to be an artist, but he was scared.
He joined the U.S. Army Reserve because he wanted to lead by example.
In his first week back from his eight-month-long basic training, his company fired him with $15,000 in severance, his wife left him, he lost his house during the divorce, then a woman ran off the road and smashed into his car, causing it to roll what felt like 10 times and destroying it.
The severance money covered about four months’ worth of bills, and with nothing left to lose, Velázquez began painting again.
By the middle of 2020, he had painted four murals, which gained him around 800 followers on social media. But his career didn’t take off until one day in June when he turned on the news in his studio and heard the body of Vanessa Guillen had been found.
Guillen was a Fort Hood soldier harassed and murdered by her coworker, Spc. Aaron Robinson, who, with his girlfriend Cecily Aguilar, disposed of her body, according to The New York Times. Her case inspired protests that led to the Army disciplining more than a dozen officials.
Perhaps it was because of his military service, but Velázquez said he felt like he needed to do something.
“The only thing I could do is paint,” he said. “I am an artist. If I was a writer, I would have wrote something. If I was a singer, I would have made a song about it. I just felt like I’m going to paint a mural for her. I’m going to paint a mural and demand justice.”
A day or so after hearing the news, Velázquez posted on his social media late at night, asking for a space for the mural and offering anyone to come help paint or be part of the experience. By morning, he had over 500 messages from people offering their support, including Noah’s Art & Supplies, a Fort Worth tattoo shop that provided one of its walls as a space for the mural.
With a negative bank account but plenty of paint on hand, Velázquez went to the shop on Hemphill Street to paint the mural. He arrived first that morning around 8 a.m., but by the end of the night, over 2,000 people came out to help or just show love. Streets were even blocked off as the crowd spilled onto the roads, he said.
There are days that feel like destiny, like something is different, Velázquez said. “I can’t even describe it. It felt weird. I just felt like this is where I should be at. This is what I need to do.”
After 12 hours, the shop’s red brick was transformed into a honey-colored backdrop to a portrait of Guillen in uniform, her soft eyes and subtle smile beaming beneath her service cap and purple, red and blue flowers draped behind her shoulders.
Vanessa Guillen’s sister, Mayra Guillen, 24, who is working in advocacy for her sister’s case from Houston, was told about the mural by her cousin living in Fort Worth. Although many murals of her sister were being painted, Mayra Guillen said Velázquez’s mural caught her family’s attention.
“It was so full of color. It was very bright. It wasn’t something where you look at it and you get super sad in a sense — it was something that actually brought life to Vanessa, her image, and it was very special to see everyone gather around and get this done,” she said.
Vanessa Guillen always was a happy person and loved wearing bright colors, and the mural captures the energy she brought to others, Mayra Guillen said.
The mural propelled Velázquez’s career. He gained 6,000 followers on Instagram, and people started hiring him to paint more. By 2023, José Ruiz, owner of Gilberto’s Taco Shop on East Abram Street, had noticed the painting and got Velázquez’s information from the tattoo shop.
Ruiz wanted a mural painted outside a building he had just purchased for a second taco shop on West Park Row Drive. Ruiz said he wanted to do something sports-related, and Velázquez suggested a Texas Rangers mural because he felt like Arlington would appreciate it since the team had been there longer than the Dallas Cowboys.
Ruiz left Velázquez to his own devices and trusted his artistic vision. The finished product immortalized the iconic scene of Rougned Odor, Texas Rangers’ second baseman, punching Blue Jays’ player José Bautista.
Ruiz said he felt connected to Velázquez as someone making his dreams come true. Velázquez puts his heart into everything he does and leaves his sweat, his tears, his whole being on the floor, Ruiz said. “He loves what he does, and he’s here to help his community. He does nothing but good things for everybody.”
Velázquez doesn’t just paint for Texas communities, he is part of it. He grew up in the neighborhoods of Fort Worth and knows them like the back of his hand. He talks to the people and knows what they want to see. He repudiates the practice of artists coming into a place and creating a new culture. Instead, he seeks to embrace and spotlight each neighborhood’s culture through his art, he said.
“I believe that art belongs to no one, and it belongs to everybody,” he said.
He also gives back to the community whenever possible. He volunteers at nonprofits, he donates to the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and he is working with North Side High School to paint a mural through a Fort Worth Independent School District program focusing on the success of boys and young men of color. When the Uvalde shooting happened, Velázquez was one of the first artists that went down and painted a mural for free which landed him on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”
Velázquez had always wanted to serve others, and he had always wanted to make art. Now with painting murals for the community, he gets to do both, and he feels like he doesn’t have a job anymore.
It was a difficult road, but Velázquez said he always found one through line between successful people — they all had failures, and they never gave up.
People don’t follow their dreams out of fear, he said. They hide behind safe jobs, but really they are afraid of failure. But failure wouldn’t stop Velázquez. He was born to be an artist. It was never a choice.
“I’m an artist, and I’m gonna paint regardless. I could be under the bridge, and I’ll paint something,” he said.
These days, Velázquez is often found outside. He dresses in sweats and hoodies and has flakes of colored paint on his nail beds. He wears a diamond-studded chain in the shape of a spray can and is covered in tattoos. His offices are the communities he frequents, and the residents are his coworkers. He has achieved things he thought were impossible just four years ago.
“If you believe in yourself, keep going. There’s people out there that will appreciate what you’re doing,” he said. “You might need to move to a different city. You might need to be around friends that are more supportive, you might need to do something else, but there’s a place for you in the world where you can be successful.”
In June 2020, Fort Worth muralist Juan Velázquez was watching the news in his studio when he learned that the remains of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen had been found. Velázquez wanted to paint a mural to honor her and demand justice. At the time, protests were unfolding, calling for the U.S. Army to discipline those responsible and to reassess its harassment policies.
That July, after enlisting help from people through social media, Velázquez and 2,000 community members came together to paint a portrait of Guillen on the side of Noah’s Art & Supplies, who offered the space after seeing the post, at 3604 Hemphill St., Fort Worth, Texas.
While most people were just there to show support, about 30 people helped paint, Velázquez said. Around 20 people just wanted to put paint on the wall, but 10 were professional artists. Velázquez painted the bulk of the portrait and then had help painting the uniform.
The project took 12 hours and stands with other murals that celebrate Guillen’s life.
Mayra Guillen, Vanessa Guillen’s sister, runs an advocacy foundation that focuses on getting survivors of sexual harassment the right to be compensated. She aims to mitigate future cases and to demand justice for those currently suffering, as well as to influence lawmakers to ensure people have access to legal services and emotional support.
While the family has as much as getting a bill named after her and a memorial highway, they still have to face the trial in April. Seeing people come together to support her sister gives Mayra Guillen hope.
“It shows me that there’s still some human kindness out there because if it weren’t for the public paying attention to the case, I feel like we would have never actually gone anywhere,” she said. “It’s not until people get together and pay attention and chant for the same thing that things get done.”
The mural of Vanessa Guillen gained Velázquez 6,000 followers on social media and was a turning point in his career that led to over 150 murals being painted across Texas.
AJ’s auto body, a repair shop at 2037 W. Jefferson St. in Grand Prairie, hired Velázquez to paint a Dallas Cowboys mural early in his career. When he was in his studio, he saw that quarterback Dak Prescott had dislocated his ankle. Inspiration immediately struck, and he called the owner of the shop.
Velázquez said he wanted to paint Prescott to show support for during his injury and make the fans in the community happy. “Most people are in a toxic relationship with the Cowboys,” he said.
In November 2020, Velázquez painted a mural of four athletes, two Dallas Cowboys players and two Dallas Mavericks players. It featured Prescott flexing, his face petrified into a ferocious shout. To his right was Cowboys teammate, Ezekiel Elliott, and Mavericks legend, Dirk Nowitzki, and to his left was a rendition of Dallas Maverick Luka Dončić.
The original project took two weeks, but last September, the auto shop owner decided to make the mural feature only Cowboys players and asked Velázquez if he could paint over the portraits of Nowitzki and Dončić and add another Cowboys player. He decided to add Micah Parsons, who took Dončić’s place.
The repaint and addition of the new player took another two days to complete, Velázquez said.
This was the first mural that Velázquez tapped into diehard sports fans and realized how passionate they were about the game, he said. It was one of the first sports pieces that became well-known, and admirers from across the Metroplex have come to experience it.
It was one of the first Velázquez’s murals that José Ruiz, owner of Gilberto’s Taco Shop on East Abram Street, saw and helped pique his interest in the artist. This would lead to Ruiz commissioning a Texas Rangers mural in 2023 for the opening of his second restaurant location.
In January, Ruiz wanted to display Velázquez’s work on the side of a new building he had purchased to open a second location at 611 W. Park Row Dr. after seeing his Cowboys mural and Vanessa Guillen’s portrait.
Velázquez met with Ruiz and brought forward the idea to do a Texas Rangers mural because he had seen a lot of paintings of the Cowboys but couldn’t remember seeing a Rangers one. He also felt the Arlington community would appreciate a Rangers mural, as their history in the city predates the Cowboys.
Velázquez wanted to recreate one of two iconic fight scenes in Texas Rangers history: one with pitcher Nolan Ryan putting White Sox player Robin Ventura in a headlock or one with second baseman Rougned Odor punching Blue Jays player JoséBautista in the jaw. He decided to depict the latter because he thought that the people old enough to remember the former would not watch baseball much today, and he wanted to instead tap into the younger generations.
Today’s fans will certainly remember the Blue Jays and Texas Rangers clashing on May 15, 2016. After Bautista almost took Odor out, sliding into base, the two went at each other. Odor shoved Bautista before leveling him with a straight right hand.
The mural took around 30 hours, and the scene is now immortalized in the heart of Arlington, where fans can celebrate their “don’t mess with Texas swag.”
