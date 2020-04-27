Aromatherapy: soothing scents that make for a more pleasing self-isolation environment

When public health junior Catherine Quimbaila started using incense in high school, it was just a pretty decoration that smelled nice to her.
Once she really got into it, she realized that incense can hold many benefits, Quimbaila said, and especially now during social distancing, she’s been enjoying rediscovering its use.
“It is stress relieving, and I use it for many reasons outside of that,” Quimbaila said. “I use it to cleanse energy, help me sleep, and stay focused, especially with classes being online.”
Different smells can provide different benefits, Quimbaila said, like vanilla for focus and lavender for calming and to aid sleep.
According to Debbie Gordon, clinical aromatherapist, essential oils are very potent in order to make them effective, and they can be used several ways, both for help physically and mentally.
Even though aromatherapy is commonly misunderstood to be just smelling nice scents, essential oils can be used topically, Gordon said, sometimes to relieve inflammation or increase circulation.
Still, the misconception does have its roots in truth.
“If you smell it, you're getting even more into your bloodstream than you would topically,” Gordon said. “And then if you take it internally, you're getting 100% of that.”
Like Gordon, Arlington local Lynette Mangels, owner of Serenity Scents Aroma Synergy, arranges specialty essential oil blends for her clients depending on what they need.
Mangels has known of aromatherapy for more than 30 years, she said, and the two things she helps clients with most often are stress and inflammation.
“Stress has a lot of different factors. It could be something that is keeping someone up at night. It can be in the form of a headache. It can be in many forms,” Mangels said. “I don't cure stress. But if I can create something that helps somebody relax, the body takes care of itself.”
Like all things used medicinally, proper research and care should be used, especially when dealing with something as potent as essential oils.
“It takes five dozen roses in order to get one drop of essential oil,” Mangels said. “So you think about five dozen roses to make one little drop, that's a lot of material and a lot of concentration. So that's why essential oil safety is so, so important.”
Quimbaila buys her incense on Amazon, she said, and her favorite scents are vanilla, which is calming, and patchouli, which reminds her of her childhood.
“I look for the hand-dipped kind, which is made naturally. They use natural fragrances and ingredients,” Quimbaila said.
Like both Gordon and Mangels, Quimbaila said that some cheaper kinds of incense can have chemicals in them that aren’t good for the body.
Gordon actually did a research paper on those chemicals while studying to get her aromatherapy certification, and learning about the toxins in things like commercial lotions labeled with essential oils in them was a big eye-opener, she said.
“When you go to a huge market like that, their bottom line is about how much money they can make. That's just a normal thing,” Gordon said. “The other thing is, the dilution rate is going to be very, very miniscule. So you're not going to get the strength that you need from that.”
Quimbaila said that overall, she’d recommend incense as an aromatherapy method, but people interested should be cautious of their own allergies or sensitivities.
For Quimbaila, the benefits of incense range from stress relief to nostalgia, and some diffusers even have aesthetic value.
“I use incense sticks, but you can use cones, loose incense, powder, and backflow kinds,” Quimbaila said. “There are so many types of holders for each kind so it’s a nice decoration for your room, too.”
