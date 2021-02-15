Arlington yard sign business brings creativity, care during pandemic

Arlington resident Sonya Smoak-Ross started her yard sign business in summer 2020, right after quarantine ended. She said she had seen Facebook posts of yard signs on the east coast and saw an opportunity to bring them to Texas.
As a graphic designer, she already had the skills to create and arrange the letters and picture signs. Smoak-Ross said she makes her signs stand out by specializing them to the customer’s request.
Black-owned businesses make up 2.2% of the 5.7 million employer businesses in the United States, and 36.1% of those businesses are led by Black women.
Smoak-Ross is one of them. As the owner of Lawn Nods, Smoak-Ross makes custom yard signs and greetings for houses and businesses, including birthday, anniversary and graduation greetings.
She described herself as a natural artist.. After drawing a picture of a girl when she was nine years old, her mother realized she had a talent, she said.
“I'm a natural artist. I draw, I paint,” Smoak-Ross aid. “And that's why I've had somewhat of a destiny, destined to do something with art.”
Smoak-Ross’ friend Shurronda Hill said she’s known her for seven years and that Ross has always been artistic.
“She’s really good at turning orders to make it so personalized that it brings the business to her a lot,” she said.
Hill said she used Smoak-Ross’s business for herself when it was first starting up. She was more than satisfied with her work, and her neighbor even asked about Smoak-Ross’ services.
Kim Gant is another friend of Smoak-Ross’. Although they’ve only known each other for six months, Smoak-Ross has already helped her start her own yard sign business.
“She helped me with my branding, she placed my order, she helped me with my yard cards,” she said.
Gant said Smoak-Ross even let her watch the yard sign installation so she would know what to do.
Smoak-Ross was willing to help her when others wouldn’t, and it was what she needed, Hill said.
Gant said she also recommends Lawn Nods. When there’s an order she can’t fill, she sends them to Smoak-Ross.
“For someone that’s just fun, creative or you need some graphic art or a graphic artist, I recommend her all the time,” Gant said.
