The Arlington Public Library will host a book talk featuring What is Anti-Racism? by Hedreich Nichols at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Southeast Branch during its Black History Month celebrations.
Miranda Want, Arlington Public Library community programming librarian, said they wanted to celebrate the history of African-American culture and its presence in America while looking at the contemporary time period and future.
“We wanted to address living subjects and current authors, and the fact that [Nichols is] a local author as well was a big plus,” she said.
What is Anti-Racism? targets a younger audience and explores working against racism in an accurate and age-appropriate way, according to the Arlington Public Library website.
Want said the book talk is a part of a larger campaign of programs at the library for the observance of Black History Month.
For other events in the Metroplex to celebrate Black History Month, go here.
@ayeshahshaji
features-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Slug: life.booktalkadvance.AS
Byline: By Ayesha Hana Shaji, The Shorthorn staff
Reads: DK, SS, AP
Online Headline: “What is Anti-Racism?” by Hedreich Nichols book talk from Arlington Public Library- DK
Arlington Public Library book talk featuring “What is Anti-Racism” by Hedreich Nichols- DK
Black History Month hits the shelves at Arlington Public Library: What is Anti-Racism? book talk - SS
Arlington Public Library offers age-appropriate books teaching anti-racism for Black History Month - JB
Blurb: The library will host a series of programs sharing the history and culture of African Americans, including the book What is Anti-Racism? by Hedreich Nichols at the library’s Southeast Branch on Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. - SS
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.