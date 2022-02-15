Arlington Public Library addresses racism during book talk discussion

The Arlington Public Library hosted a book talk featuring What is Anti-Racism? by Hedreich Nichols on Feb. 15 at the southeast branch as a part of its Black History Month celebrations.
People of color don’t have the privilege to choose whether they want to introduce themes like racism, identity and race politics to their children, Nichols said in an interview before the event.
Microaggressions and acts of racism, intentional or not, are things that happen and leave kids wondering why until they grow older, she said.
Nichols is an educator, author and the host of a podcast, SmallBites. Two of her novels are on the list of around 850 books that State Rep. Matt Krause, R-Fort Worth, asked the Texas Education Agency to investigate last October.
Nichols said she feels excited about the book talk because her book could’ve been banned, but she’s glad the Arlington Public Library is spreading information and making ensure children and adults have free and open access.
“I feel that it is a need in our community to be able to address some of these conversations,” library administrator Stacy Garcia said.
Arlington resident Theresa Luby said she felt angry being deprived of knowledge about Black history and slavery during her school days.
With everything going around right now with Black Lives Matter protests and other campaigns, she felt stuck, she said. She didn’t participate in the protests because of the pandemic but felt responsible to her kids and grandkids to keep engaging in tough subjects like these.
Luby said she's had very little contact in her daily life with people of color and has been desperate to find places where people are holding discussions.
Arlington resident Mary Mackey said she was happy about local libraries hosting such crucial topics. She has been wanting to learn more about it, she said.
“This was like the easiest it could be, just coming here,” Mackey said.
By writing books on tough topics like racism and Black lives, Nichols said she wants to voice these subjects to those who need an introduction to these issues.
“If we grow up knowing those things, then when we get to workplaces together or high school together or colleges together, there are fewer walls between us because we’ve already begun to gain some cultural competence and learn to understand one another,” Nichols said.
