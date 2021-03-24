You’re reading the To-Do List, The Shorthorn’s weekly list of socially distanced events in and around Arlington.
This week’s list includes a Stop AAPI Hate meeting, a diversity in STEM screening and a spring book sale.
Stop Asian/Pacific Islander Hate Town Hall
UTA’s Multicultural Affairs office is hosting a virtual town hall from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday on Microsoft Teams.
This meeting is for students and faculty to address the increase in discrimination and hate incidents toward Asians within the last year and discuss possible solutions.
This event is free, and the Teams meeting can be joined here.
City of Arlington Spring Book Sale
The Friends and Foundation of the Arlington Public Library is holding their annual book sale through Sunday at the Meadowbrook Recreation Center.
Book sale hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and the event is open to the public. Sunday is the final day of the sale and will feature half-price items and closeout specials from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There will be books, puzzles, CDs, DVDs and large print materials available for purchase, and cash, checks and credit cards with a $5 minimum will be accepted as payment.
Masks will be encouraged for entry and only 120 shoppers will be allowed in at a time to allow for social distancing. Admittance is free.
WHM: Woman Veteran panel
UTA’s Military and Veteran’s Services is hosting a virtual panel at noon Friday over Microsoft Teams in honor of Women’s History Month.
The panel will be hosted by women from all branches of the armed services, and they will discuss their experiences with racism, sexism and more.
This event is free, and attendees can join the panel here.
The State of the Asian Woman
A virtual talk will be held at noon Monday to discuss the racism, sexism and intersectional oppression faced by Asian and Pacific Islander women as part of the Seat at the Table talk series.
The talk will be held by a panel of intergenerational Asian/Pacific Islander students, staff and faculty, and the goal is to uplift Asian women and highlight their experiences.
This event is free and attendees can join the Facebook stream here.
Can we talk? Diversity in STEM Film Screening & Conversations
The College of Science is hosting two virtual film screenings and three open talks beginning Friday and continuing through April 2.
The events are meant to highlight obstacles faced by marginalized groups in STEM, and the two films being shown are from filmmaker Kendall Moore titled Can We Talk?: Difficult Conversations with Underrepresented People of Color: Sense of Belonging and Obstacles to STEM Fields and Can We Talk? 2: White Allies.
The films can be viewed online until 10 p.m. March 28, and the three open dialogues will be held from noon to 1 p.m. March 29, 31 and April 2 .
These events are free to attend and links to the open dialogues can be accessed here.
Indian Cultural Panel
The Studio at UTA Libraries is hosting a virtual talk led by the Indian Cultural Panel at 6 p.m. Friday.
The open discussion event will feature international students discussing their experiences coming to the states, adjusting to life here and giving advice.
This event is free and attendees can join the Facebook stream here.
@alexushurtado
