Arlington Animal Services encourages fostering cats, dogs during social distancing efforts

Arlington Animal Services has closed its doors to new animals and is instead encouraging Arlington residents to consider fostering animals. Dianne Tawater, Arlington Animal Services field operations manager, said the measure was implemented to reduce the number of animals entering the facility who won’t be able to get adopted out.

Arlington Animal Services is currently offering pet adoptions for $25, but is still following its regular regulations for adoptions, Tawater said. Pet adoptions must be made by appointment by calling 817-575-8128, and requests to reclaim a pet must be made by calling 817-575-8129. All fees for reclaimed animals have been waived until further notice.

Torrey O’Brian, journalism senior and former animal shelter employee, said now is a smart time to consider adopting a pet. Since people are stuck at home, it’s an easy time to learn a new animal’s behavior and bond with it.

However, it’s not a decision to make on a whim. With an adopted cat and two adopted dogs at home, O’Brian said it takes a lot of responsibility to parent a new animal.

“If you’re just wanting a companion pet for the time that you’re going to be home, that’s not a good idea because once the pandemic is over, you’re going to have to find out what to do with that [animal],” she said.

Look at the long-term picture, she said. Although we don’t know how long social distancing and stay-at-home regulations will last, it’s important to think ahead to when people won’t be working at home anymore. Many people enter shelters looking for a puppy or kitten that they can take home and play with, forgetting that those animals aren’t going to be babies forever.

“[People] need to understand that that animal is going to grow up, and while they’re really cute now, they could be very different when they grow up,” O’Brian said.

Medical costs and pet maintenance might be too much to handle once people go back to work, and you don’t want to have to return an animal back to the shelter, she said.

It’s also important to consider any pets already in the house, she said. Many cats and dogs don’t take to new animals well, depending on their temperament.

The same is true for fostering, but fostering might be an easier option than adoption, said biology sophomore Eryn Von Husen. Along with other students, she fosters cats through the Campus Cat Coalition, a student organization focused on caring for the cats on and around campus.

Although you’ll still be caring for an animal, it’s a temporary care position, Von Husen said. However, you don’t always know how temporary it’ll be, depending on how long it takes for the animal to get adopted.

Anyone who finds an animal and decides to foster it should upload a clear photo of the animal and post it to the city’s Lost and Found Pets website in hopes of reuniting it with its owner.

Many foster pets come with health complications and need to be nursed back to health, Von Husen said. It’s a rewarding but thankless task to care for them and become emotionally attached just to adopt them out to another family.

“Fostering is very selfless,” she said. “Sometimes you have to put up with literal crap that you don’t want to put up with.”

Tawater said the facility hasn’t had to euthanize any animals yet in response to an overflow. Instead, staff is focused on caring for the animals already housed at the center.

“We’re just trying to get through this and keep our animals safe,” she said.

Regardless of whether you decide to foster or adopt, Von Husen said to take your time considering the decision. Now that you have a little extra time, though, maybe it’s time to go get a new puppy.

