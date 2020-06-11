The Shorthorn is back with our weekly To-Do List, featuring socially-distanced events in the Metroplex.
This week’s list includes salsa dancing, cycling, a comic convention and more.
ArlingCon 2020
Arlington Public Library and UTA Libraries are co-hosting this comic convention Saturday from 9:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the University Center.
The family-friendly event will include a day full of local crafters, artists, authors and vendors. Attendees are encouraged to dress in cosplay and can follow the Arlington Public Library and UTA Libraries on social media for costuming announcements, contests, workshops and more.
ArlingCon is free to the public, and registration is not required.
Queer House Party
After a brief break from its weekly meetings, Queer House Party will be back Friday at 9 p.m.
This week, the organization is working in solidarity with Black performers, artists and DJs to raise money for African Rainbow Family and Black Lives Matter UK. Non-Black members of Queer House Party won’t be paid for this event, and all funds will go to the Black performers and the two organizations.
The event is public, and attendees are encouraged to share videos of themselves dancing. Although the livestream is free, participants are encouraged to donate money. To attend, register here.
Sunday Social Ride
Legal Draft Beer Co. and Trek Bikes of Arlington are co-hosting an evening bike ride through Arlington. The ride is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. at Trek Bikes of Arlington and stop at Legal Draft Beer Co. for social patio time.
The 13-mile route will stop by AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Field and end back at the bike shop. The route can be found here.
Cyclists of all skill levels are welcome to attend, and the event is free.
Miami Salsa Dance Party
Traveling to Miami during COVID-19 might not be the best idea; however, you can participate in a virtual Miami dance party from the safety of home. Daybreaker, a morning dance community, is hosting the third installment of its #SaturdayStaycation series on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The online livestream will include a 45-minute guided salsa class, led to the Latin beats of Cuban-American DJ Dude Skywalker.
Tickets are free, but attendees are required to RSVP.
Drag Dance-A-Long
San Francisco nightclub SF Oasis will host a drag dance-along led by owner and performer D’Arcy Drollinger. The virtual event is scheduled to begin Friday at 6 p.m.
After an ’80s-style aerobics warmup, participants will dance along to music hits from both the ’80s and today.
Event is free, but a donation of at least $5 is encouraged, and you can get tickets here.
