Animal Crossing: New Horizons keeps UTA students connected, relaxed during coronavirus pandemic

Following the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons for the Nintendo Switch in March, many fans have commented on how it came out at just the right time to distract from the COVID-19 pandemic.
And for students like bioengineering junior Natalie Lopez, New Horizons has proven to do just that.
“Honestly, there's a lot of stress and anxiety because my parents are both considered essential workers,” Lopez said. “So I'm home, and I'm fine, but they're still out exposed to the world.”
Lopez said although her parents don’t seem too worried, they’re troopers for sure, and something that helps her pass time when they’re away is Animal Crossing.
What she likes about the game is that she feels like she’s accomplishing things, Lopez said, because what the game asks of players is manageable but still rewarding.
“With schoolwork and everything, like obviously there are goals, but with this, it’s like small goals that you have there, like it's a lot easier to handle,” Lopez said. “So it makes me feel more accomplished, even though I'm playing a game.”
The repetition and familiarity of catching bugs, collecting shells and helping villagers is comforting to Lopez, she said, since she has been playing Animal Crossing since the series was on the GameCube.
“I'm really, really bad at other video games,” Lopez said. “If I can just kind of relax and sit back, I'm happy with it.”
Relaxation is the name of the game in Animal Crossing, according to Mohamed Mohamed, computer science and engineering sophomore.
Mohamed, who started the series recently with Animal Crossing: New Leaf on the 3DS, said that he appreciates the creativity and customization aspects of the game, and that even something like designing a room makes him feel good.
“Though it’s small, it gives me something to look forward to the next day,” Mohamed said in an email. “There's new content after every in-game day cycle, and having something there to break the monotony in quarantine has been very relaxing.”
Mohamed said he’s a people person, and not seeing his friends recently has been hard on him. But Animal Crossing has helped him fill the hole, especially with the UTA Animal Crossing Discord, which Mohamed helps moderate.
The Discord is a group chat for UTA students playing the game to talk about accomplishments, post memes and visit each others’ islands, and it’s something that helps students feel less alone.
“It's like a connection without actually being physically there,” Lopez said.
Although Lopez has never met anyone from the Discord in person, she said they all get along through their shared interest in the game.
“I feel like everyone I talk to is a whole different major, so that’s a little bit different,” Lopez said. “But it's definitely people that I would want to meet up with and talk to because you spend so many hours like, talking to them.”
Mechanical engineering junior Francois Nguyen is an admin in the Discord, he said, and although he hasn’t made any friends yet, he appreciates talking to the other students who share his interest.
“It’s really weird not seeing a lot of my friends on a regular basis,” Nguyen said in an email. “So I’ve just been spending a lot of time on things that lead to my personal growth and exploring new hobbies, so my mental health has surprisingly been doing well.”
Even so, Nguyen said that Animal Crossing has still helped him through the quarantine, since he has the time now to play at his own pace.
“I’ve been taking it slow and playing the game little by little to enjoy every step of the process,” Nguyen said.
Differently from Nguyen, information systems junior Luis Camacho is not taking it slow, with 135 hours logged in the two weeks since the game’s release.
Camacho has been playing the series since 2008, and to him, it’s never been better thanks to the beautiful game design and music.
“At this very moment the game is very good, if you're new to the game, it’s better,” Camacho said in a Discord message. “I wish everyone could get this game to both meet new friends and old ones, to help connect with each other during this time.”
