Decorated in purple and white tones, the Alpha Chi Omega Casino Night charity event featured activities like blackjack, Texas Hold’em and slot machines Nov. 5 at 1010 Collins Event Center in Arlington.
The tradition has been going on since the early ’90s but was canceled last year due to the COVD-19 pandemic.
This year, it’s back by popular demand from the community and Alpha Chi Omega alumnae, who wanted to see the tradition continue, said Lauren Tuttle, social work sophomore and vice president of philanthropy for the sorority.
All sororities in the National Panhellenic Conference are associated with a charity. Alpha Chi Omega’s charity focus is domestic violence awareness. All proceeds go directly to the Alpha Chi Omega Foundation and SafeHaven of Tarrant County, Tuttle said.
SafeHaven of Tarrant County is a nonprofit organization that fights against domestic violence through safety measures, support, prevention and social change, said Lindsay Edwards, SafeHaven of Tarrant County development coordinator.
Psychology freshman Maha Latis felt nervous because it was her first major event with Alpha Chi Omega but excited for the evening.
She was most excited to learn from and interact with Alpha Chi Omega alumnae, spend time with her sorority sisters and make money for a good cause.
Alpha Chi Omega has been working with SafeHaven for years, but the Casino Night is the highlight of their partnership when it comes to funding, Edwards said.
Nursing senior Ava Adams said she has only been to one Casino Night in 2018.
She said she is ecstatic about the sorority bringing the event back because it brought the Arlington community and Alpha Chi Omega family together.
May Usman is an alumna of Alpha Chi Omega from the graduating class of 2010 who looks forward to the event every year.
After a year without hosting the event, there are a lot of new chapter members who have never experienced Casino Night before, Usman said.
“Momentum has grown but people’s excitement has also grown,” she said.
As alumnae, they anticipate being part of Casino Night because as students they had a hands-on role. Now that they have graduated, they can contribute monetarily.
Usman says she was looking forward to spending money and having a good time because it is going to a good cause.
“Why not spend money while having a good time?” she said.
Sponsors from the event include Kendra Scott, Spirit of Texas Bank, The Curated Platter, Avante Salons and more.
This year, Tuttle partnered with Kendra Scott to host a pop-up event. Twenty percent of the proceeds will be donated to SafeHaven of Tarrant County.
Jodi Gibbs, the event keyholder from Kendra Scott in University Park Village in Fort Worth, said Kendra Scott’s main three values are fashion, family and philanthropy.
Alpha Chi Omega raised money through $20 grab bags donated from sponsors.
Paige Hardy, distance learning coordinator with SafeHaven’s prevention team, said the nonprofit is proud to be Alpha Chi Omega’s philanthropy partner.
Hardy said Alpha Chi Omega could partner with different organizations dealing with domestic violence, but they have stood by SafeHaven for many years.
Alyssa Ray, SafeHaven prevention specialist, attended the event from the beginning and has seen it grow.
“There’s so many people here, and they’re going to hear about the kind of work that we do,” Ray said. “It’s absolutely incredible.”
