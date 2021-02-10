Alone time on Valentine’s Day is fine

During the month of February, stores are packed with pink and red, teddy bears and other plush toys, and heart-shaped boxes full of chocolates and other candies.
It all comes down to one day, Valentine’s. A holiday that most people celebrate with their romantic partner.
However, others may choose to celebrate with friends, co-workers or family, and for a few, Valentine’s Day is spent alone.
Valentine’s Day may be difficult to face alone, especially with the pandemic, but some people are beginning to be OK with celebrating by themselves.
According to Pew Research Center, 31% of Americans reported being single in August 2020, and of those, 15% said they aren’t looking for a partner.
Industrial engineering senior John Conlin is one of those single people, and said he usually treats Valentine’s Day like any other day.
This year, he said he will probably spend the day studying and hang out with friends afterward.
Conlin said he thinks the holiday is overrated, and because St. Valentine is a part of his Catholic faith, he doesn’t appreciate society’s commercialization of what the saint stood for.
“People buy stuff they don’t need to impress their boyfriend or girlfriend when they should just be spending quality time with each other,” Conlin said.
Linguistics junior Ki James said in an email that he’s not very holiday-oriented, with the exception of Christmas, Thanksgiving and Pesach, the Jewish Passover.
James said his advice for people who feel lonely on Valentine’s Day is to not tie their worth as a person to their love life.
Human beings are extremely complex, multifaceted people, he said, and getting down in the dumps because just one part of them isn’t ideal is no way to live.
Mechanical engineering freshman Christopher Dedes said while he usually spends Valentine’s Day with family, two years ago he was alone, and he might be this year, too.
He said the holiday is a little overrated because it’s mostly spending a bunch of money, but he can see the appeal.
Dedes said his advice for people who feel lonely on Valentine’s Day is to remember that it’s just one day, and not having somebody to hang out with isn’t the end of the world.
“You still have so many other days that you can do that,” he said.
Valentine’s Day can be a fun celebration with or without other people. You can choose to acknowledge it or avoid it, but either way, remember that one love you can always give is to yourself.
@JMarieFarmer84
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.