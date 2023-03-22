Actor-turned-cameraman shines again in UTA’s short film competition

Acting junior William Tanner Mobley likes performing on the stage, but if asked, he’s more than willing to pick up a camera. It’s the duality of acting and directing that drives his creativity.
Mobley is gunning for a three-peat. His film, Ad Nauseum, placed first this year in UTA’s Alphabet Soup 48 Hours Film Competition after his movie, Efflictim, won last year. The festival challenges eight filmmakers this year to create a movie no longer than five minutes in two days.
His journey to become an award-winning filmmaker began over a year ago when Mobley bought an $800 video camera on a whim. The impulse seemed crazy. If anyone told him the week prior that he would be infatuated with lenses and filmmaking techniques, he said he wouldn’t have believed them. He’s an actor, after all.
He learned about filmmaking from YouTube, and it inspires his first movie — a workout video. Three months later, he sold a gaming computer that he rarely used anymore and shelled out some savings from a construction job during the COVID-19 lockdown for a $4,000 camera.
“The stories that I’ve made, the friends that I’ve made out of it. It’s just been a blast,” he said.
Moving behind the camera
Mobley, or Tanner among his circle, is known as the camera guy among his friends and has received critical acclaim as a director. But he also just wrapped up his first professional gig as Yonkers in Theatre Arlington’s adaptation of Gypsy — A Musical Fable.
Mobley said he loves both acting and directing equally. “If it turns into a filmmaking first and acting second, then sure. But I couldn’t give up acting ever, and I don’t think I could give up filmmaking ever.”
Being an actor makes directing easier, he said. He knows how he wants to look on camera and how he wants to be directed, which fosters empathy with his actors. And it allows him to make whatever genre he wants, even a Western — his third film, which has garnered over 16,000 views on YouTube.
Art imitates life
His acting experience also inspired his film’s plot. In Ad Nauseum, the protagonist, Ava, deals with both disdain from others and having her dreams being constantly dismissed. But by the end, a dream sequence showed she was ready to take charge of her destiny.
Festival director Changhee Chun, who’s also a cinematic arts professor, said that while Efflictim introduced many characters with diverse backgrounds, it was told like a novel that was easy to follow. With Ad Nauseum, Mobley utilized more cinematic visual images to tell stories and encourage the audience to think beyond what was shown.
“It didn’t feel like a beginner student film, and that’s not to say that all the other ones felt like that,” said Hien Dinh, a cinematic arts alumna and one of the judges. “But you could tell that William had a greater technical grasp of the medium. All the shots felt a little more thought out, the lighting looked very intentional. And that’s the important thing with filmmaking, you have to make it look intentional.”
By the time the competition opened the Friday before spring break, Mobley already had an idea of the plot and the cast, who are friends he always recasts in his films, he said. He knew he wanted to imitate the color grading in Kenneth Lonergan’s 2016 film Manchester by the Sea, and he was sure he could include the competition’s prop, chocolate, into the script.
The filming process
Mobley said he spent four hours filming two scenes in different settings that day, followed by a four and a half hour rehearsal for an upcoming play. That night, he needed a scene of Ava at a party, so he went to a real one and asked for permission. “I kid you not, it’s one frame, but I took out my camera, and everybody’s like, ‘Oh, there’s Tanner with his camera.’”
But he got the shot.
“Working with Tanner was a blast,” said acting sophomore Gwen Mowdy, who portrayed Ava in the film. “We worked quickly and efficiently, but we were able to have fun while we did it.”
Acting senior Reginald Dunlap, who has known Mobley since high school and has acted in a couple of his films, said his friend would pull a camera out anywhere, at parties, at rehearsals or wherever they hang out together. “He’ll see something, and he’ll be like, ‘Oh, I want to record it,’ or ‘I need to take a picture of this, I need to capture it,’” Dunlap said.
Toward the end, there’s a dream sequence, which saw Ava once again being dismissed, this time by the casting director, but she finally spoke up for what she believed in. “For that theater scene, Tanner was reading the opposite lines, so I had energy to bounce off of. He read them very fast and monotonous, which helped add to my character’s feelings of fear and frustration,” Mowdy said.
Origin story
Born in a family of five in Irving, Mobley said he’s fortunate to have parents who recognized his talent and encouraged him to pursue his dream of acting. One of his older brothers is a middle school acting teacher in Grand Prairie, and the other is a lawyer who uses the courtroom as his stage and credits his acting ability with his success in law, he said.
Mobley’s connection with film started when his mother took him as a newborn to see Spider-Man, and he became a stage actor in kindergarten. He acted in middle school plays and high school productions. Now, he wants to act for the rest of his life. He is currently cast in UTA’s upcoming adaptation of Romeo and Juliet, premiering April 13.
While he said he had never gone through the specific struggles Ava did in Ad Nauseum, there have been times he doubted his career choice. When he doesn’t get cast, he forgets about his success and dwells on how he may just not be good enough, he said.
“Trusting himself has been his biggest journey, and trusting his imagination,” said Megan Haratine, assistant professor of instruction and director of UTA’s Romeo and Juliet. “He has a wild imagination and is so creative, and he can think outside of the box. And that’s all there for him. That’s just nothing he needs to manufacture. Sometimes he gets in his own way by overthinking.”
Haratine said she has known Mobley since he took her class freshman year, and it has been extraordinary to see him grow from a wide-eyed newcomer to a passionate and thoughtful craftsman whom his castmates trust, which is one of those qualities that will help him in acting and directing.
“He has a vision,” Dunlap said. “He’s open to you bringing your own ideas, but most of the time, he’s gonna want it the way he likes it, and it comes out pretty well. It translates well on screen, and I’ve learned to just trust how he sees it.”
He never walked alone
Mobley has rarely been alone in his journey. He wanted to make films to tell stories that fit him and his friends. He supported others by offering cheap headshots for his friends in the department because they were “struggling actors, working actors trying to make it and also just being college students.” And many have asked to be a part of his work.
“I’m a firm believer that, at some point, something’s just not going to be worked out the way it should, and I’ve gotten extremely lucky with everything that I’ve made,” he said. “But I think part of that is because I put so much care into everything that I make.”
But Mobley said he, like Ava, knows his value and has confidence in his skills.
And to him, the $4,000 camera was an expensive buy, but it was probably the best purchase he has ever made.
