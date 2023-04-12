Actor, deli owner preserves the charisma of the old West

Running a successful restaurant boils down to three main ingredients: good food, good service and consistency, said Damon Carney, actor and owner of The Tin Cup deli.
For 20 years, Carney and his wife Bradi haven’t deviated from these tenets, greeting each customer like kings and queens, providing a rustic Western atmosphere and serving decadent panini sandwiches with a side of shoestring potato crisps and a bite-sized cookie. Each element works together to bring Arlington a restaurant flavored by the journey of two aspiring actors.
Damon Carney met his wife Bradi in a production of Macbeth at Tyler Junior College over 30 years ago. The two fell in love, got married and had children before setting off to chase different jobs in theater, from the Shakespeare and Company in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to dabbling on Broadway in New York and finally moving to Los Angeles with dreams of being in TV and films.
All the while, they ran through the gauntlet of daily auditions before strapping on aprons and waiting tables at night, Carney said.
But when their oldest child entered kindergarten, they knew they weren’t making enough from acting gigs to support their family. So, they moved back to Texas. The idea for the deli came just a year later as a natural progression from years working in restaurants together, he said.
Carney said his wife had always wanted to own a coffee shop, so when the space on West Abram Street became available, they jumped on it. But the shop was a little too big to serve coffee and didn’t have a drive-thru, so the two also sold sandwiches, which were a staple in both their households growing up.
In 2003, Starbucks was booming, so the coffee part of the business struggled to take off, but the sandwiches were a hit, Carney said. The unique menu filled a gap in local deli offerings that kept customers wanting more. Over time, the coffee became too expensive to keep serving and gave way to the full-fledged sandwich shop known today.
Sandwich names like Doc Holiday, Annie Oakley, Buffalo Bill and other classic references to the old West came about as Carney and his wife filled the shop with antiques like the old piano that sits against the back wall or the rusty bicycle hanging above it.
“It’s kind of like getting into character, you put on the hair and the makeup and the clothes, and all of the sudden, you feel that character. The character of the shop was revealing itself in our decorations,” Carney said.
Carney said he likes to remember naming the deli “The Tin Cup” as a reference to the tin coffee cups often used by cowboys in the west, but his wife insists he came up with the story after the fact, he laughed.
Customers love the laid-back atmosphere, said Nicole Pena, who currently works at the deli. When they walk in, it feels like they are eating at a friend’s house.
Carney also applies that same philosophy with his employees, she said. He is always willing to work with your schedule, cares about their families and wants to make sure they are doing well.
“The way that they raised us as far as parenting was the same way they establish their business,” said Rayvyn Thompson, Carney’s daughter. “The door was always open, and you always had a place to call home.”
With the restaurant underway and less financial uncertainty, Carney continued to pursue acting. He signed on with the Kim Dawson Agency in Dallas, which led to several of the biggest gigs of his career, he said.
“I’ve gotten more work here in Texas than I ever did in New York or LA,” he said.
Like any Texas actor worth their salt, Carney’s first big break was two different roles on the original “Walker Texas Ranger” with Chuck Norris. Over the following decade, he had small parts in “Friday Night Lights,” “Prison Break” and other shows, but he didn’t land a big-budget film until securing the part of Blaine in 2013’s The Lone Ranger with Johnny Depp.
It is still one of Carney’s largest projects to date and required over two months of filming, including a two-week cowboy boot camp where actors practiced marksmanship and horse riding skills, he said. Being hired by a prominent director like Gore Verbinski also gave future directors the confidence to hire Carney for future roles.
After he got back from filming, there was a period of time where he couldn’t put down the cowboy persona, Thompson said. For a while, the clean-shaven actor was replaced with a rugged, boot-wearing roughneck with a five-o’clock shadow beneath the brim of a cowboy hat.
One day he came in to work and started cutting lettuce in the back. His face was blank as he worked through the romaine — chop chop chop. His wife could sense his solemn demeanor.
“Hey, are you OK?” she asked.
He continued chopping.
“Is there any way I could do this on a horse?” he said as the two hurled into laughter.
The experience also gave him a chance to watch great actors at work. One commonality that he noticed between them was their work ethic. Even though they were at the top of their game and didn’t have to work another day in their lives, they still put more effort in than everyone else around, Carney said.
“I realized there’s no making it. You’re always striving,” he said.
Carney not only applied this thinking toward his acting career going forward but also toward running the deli. The two helped push each other to greater heights. Opening a restaurant gave him financial confidence, which meant he could enter auditions wanting the part rather than needing it, which had a direct reflection on getting work.
Likewise, his training as an actor gave him the charisma that makes The Tin Cup a warm, welcoming hole in the wall.
The hospitality is a huge part of the restaurant’s success, Thompson said. Carney is great at making people feel like they are at home, and it has helped it sustain through hardships like the pandemic because it built a loyal customer base that didn’t want to lose a place that made them feel good every time they walked in.
Neighbors would drop off envelopes full of cash with notes saying ‘Keep the faith’ just to make sure we were all right, Carney said. “It showed me that it was reciprocal. The way I felt about them, they felt about us.”
For Carney, it’s the community that matters most. There is something special about being around for so long and becoming the secret spot that creates a feeling of belonging, he said. Customers who brought their children in as babies years ago are enjoying sandwiches with them as college students today.
“This is my stage,” he said, gesturing to the restaurant. “When I’m not on stage, this is my stage. I love being around people. I love people. And that’s one of the things I’m most proud about this place is that everybody that walks through those doors, we treat like they’re a king or a queen as long as they’re here.”
@Perriello369
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.