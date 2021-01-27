You’re reading the To-Do List, The Shorthorn’s weekly list of socially distanced events in and around Arlington.
This week’s list includes a virtual game night, speed reading class and Doggy Days.
Arlington Virtual Game Night
Let’s Roam Scavenger Hunt Adventures is hosting a virtual game night for the Arlington community Sunday from 7 to 10 p.m.
The night will feature five rounds of different games, including trivia and charades. The event’s embedded video chat software can be accessed through the site to make playing easier.
The event is free and guests can sign up via Eventbrite.
Sound Bath & Chill
Arlington Yoga Center and certified sound therapist Denae Richards are hosting a relaxation session in the main hall of the Arlington Museum of Art from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.
Participants should wear loose, comfortable clothing and are welcome to bring relaxation aids such as a pillow or essential oils. Guests will be required to wear masks at all times while in the museum.
Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online via Eventbrite. The ticket price also includes a visit through the museum’s gallery.
Speed Reading Class
Iris is hosting a virtual speed reading class Tuesday from 1 to 2 p.m.
Participants will learn how fast they currently read as well as tips and exercises to improve speed and comprehension.
The event is free and can be streamed via Eventbrite.
Doggy Days
UTA Libraries will host Doggy Days outside the Central Library on Wednesday from noon to 3 p.m. The event allows students to spend time with therapy dogs while social distancing.
Guests will be required to wear masks and use hand sanitizer before and after interacting with the dogs.
The event is free to attend, and students can sign up for a time slot with their dog of choice here.
Make History: Black Scientists and Inventors
The Studio at UTA Libraries is hosting a Make History event Thursday at 12:30 p.m. featuring Benjamin Banneker, the first man to build a clock in the U.S.
Students will have the opportunity to learn about the principles behind the invention as well as how to recreate it.
The event is free and will be livestreamed here.
