A second wave of psychedelics: How they may serve as treatment for mental illnesses

Psychedelics are back in the research world after over 50 years of prohibition. This time, it looks like they’re here to stay.
In June 2021, House Bill 1802 was passed, which directed the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to conduct a study for treating mental health conditions like depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder with psychedelics. The bill opened the door for psychedelics research in Texas.
The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School launched the Center for Psychedelic Research and Therapy on Dec. 16, 2021 – the first of its kind in Texas.
The center is co-directed by Greg Fonzo, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences assistant professor, and Charles Nemeroff, Department of Psychiatry and
Behavioral Sciences chair and professor.
Fonzo said psychedelics are hallucinogenic drugs that create a powerful, acute shift in people’s state of consciousness.
“They’re typically characterized by action and the serotonin to a receptor,” he said. “Some of those actions are very involved in things [like] changes in mood, cognition, emotion, visual-auditory phenomenon, typically lasting anywhere between four and 12 hours.”
Popular examples of psychedelic drugs include LSD, commonly known as acid, MDMA, typically known as ecstasy or molly, and ayahuasca and psilocybin, popularly referred to as magic mushrooms, according to the Alcohol and Drug Foundation.
Psychology professor Linda Perrotti said psychedelics, especially psilocybin, were studied in the ’50s and ’60s to treat mental illnesses. The government funded research on the topic as well. The growth of psychedelics led to media attention and strong public opposition.
“[Psychedelics are] certainly based on hallucinogenic experiences. So the establishment, at the time, were somewhat horrified by these developments,” Nemeroff said. “A number of patients would come into the emergency room with a so-called ‘bad trip.’”
The trips can be too much for people to handle, or they have bad experiences on them, he said. There was confusion as to whether these drugs were drugs of abuse.
Soon after, the government shut down their facilities and banned psychedelics and any research, Perrotti said.
In the ’60s, several states started to ban psychedelics use until 1968, when LSD was criminalized nationwide. In 1970, Congress passed the Controlled Substances Act, categorizing LSD, psilocybin and more for having a high potential for abuse, according to Scientific American.
There was no exception for medical use, Perrotti said. Private and independent research institutions weren’t allowed to publish their results either.
Nemeroff said classic drugs like heroin and methamphetamine are easily abused because of their addictiveness.
“Those are addictive because of the way that they act in the brain, and they cause feelings of reward and feelings of pleasure,” Perrotti said.
This makes users want to take them more, making the brain dependent on them, she said.
“Ironically, [psychedelic] drugs are not abused because they don’t have any addiction liability,” Nemeroff said. “You can’t become addicted to psilocybin. Nobody would take it every day.”
There are two main reasons why psychedelics don’t have a real addiction value.
Psychedelics give remarkable trips that are, on average, eight hours long, where people can experience everything from seeing distorted images to contemplating human existence and the meaning of life, he said. This can be very overwhelming to go through weekly.
Fonzo said users don’t get an immediate pleasure response from psychedelics like they do from cocaine.
Perrotti said users hallucinate and have a good time on psychedelics, but the drugs don’t overwhelm the mesolimbic system, the human pleasure system. Instead, they cause a large sensory overload.
Nemeroff said psychedelics have shown progress in psychiatry and immense potential as a treatment for mental illness, specifically for psychiatric disorders like depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety.
“Even though we have good treatments for those disorders, a very sizable percentage of those people don’t get better,” he said.
This can lead people to search for new agents, Nemeroff said.
“These [psychedelic] agents would have some benefit in helping people get out of what I’ve always called ‘the circle of hell,’” he said.
Severely depressed people can view themselves as a burden, see the world as an awful place where nobody cares about them and start questioning if life is worth living, Nemeroff said. Psychedelic drugs may help people escape those negative mindsets.
The Center for Psychedelic Research and Therapy is in the process of signing contracts to begin two clinical trials with psilocybin, he said.
One trial is in phase three and is designed to work with patients who have major depression, Nemeroff said. The other trial has patients with low response rates to depression treatments and a history of childhood abuse and neglect.
Fonzo said this will greatly impact many of psychiatric patients in Texas, who will find psychedelic treatments extremely helpful and therapeutic.
@ayeshahshaji
features-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.