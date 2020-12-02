You’re reading the To-Do List, The Shorthorn’s weekly list of socially distanced events in and around Arlington.
This week’s list includes a rodeo, Christmas tree festival and ice skating.
National Finals Rodeo
The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo is coming to Arlington this year and will be hosted at Globe Life Field starting Thursday.
The event will include bull riding, roping, bareback riding, steer wrestling and more. Attendees will be required to wear a mask at all times inside the venue, and additional hand-washing and sanitizing stations will be available.
Seats will be sold in groups of four with separation between parties. Tickets must be purchased online, and prices vary.
Festival of Trees
The Junior League of Arlington is hosting its inaugural Festival of Trees at its Center for Community Service through Dec. 31.
More than 50 decorated Christmas trees are on display to the public. Attendees can vote on their favorite tree, and the top-voted tree will win a donation in their honor to the nonprofit of their choice.
The event is free.
Santa Pics and Toy Drive
Legal Draft Beer Co. is hosting this holiday event with Arlington Professional Fire Fighters on Saturday at noon.
Attendees will receive a free beer for bringing an unused toy to donate to a local charity. Pictures with Santa run from 3 to 5 p.m., and live music will play in the evening.
The event is open to the public.
Panther Island Ice
The outdoor skating rink is open now through Jan. 18 at the Coyote Drive-In in Fort Worth. The annual event runs seven days a week, including holidays.
The rink includes covered seating, gas heaters and a full menu, including beer and wine.
This year, tickets must be purchased online to minimize in-person contact. Ticket prices vary.
Lake Interlochen Christmas Lights
Interlochen Christmas Lights is a Christmas lights “extravaganza” running in Arlington throughout December.
The 40-year tradition features recycled and reused Christmas decorations hung by volunteers.
The event is open to the public.
