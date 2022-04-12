A new way to spark innovation: Tap into creativity

Creativity is associated with activities like storytelling and types of narrative thinking such as coming up with new solutions to problems, said Michael Benveniste, Golden Gate University adjunct professor.
Researchers from Ohio State University developed a new method last month to train people to be creative, with results showing better chances of igniting innovation.
Benveniste, a co-collaborator in the research, said his teachings over the last decade focused philosophically on narrative thinking and how it’s a forum for creative problem-solving with ethical and political issues.
“The idea is that this sort of narrative thinking can be augmented, trained, developed and enhanced,” he said. “It’s something we do sort of every day in small ways.”
When people face unfamiliar problems, they will need to innovate and create new types of stories and new forms of action to address those problems, Benveniste said.
English sophomore Amira Elliby said a philosophy she has is considering every possible outcome to help ground herself because not everything is black and white.
Benveniste and Angus Fletcher, Ohio State University English professor and research collaborator, were interested in ways people use stories to solve problems because people are frequently facing problems they’ve never confronted before, he said.
Narrative creativity is beneficial for solving problems, innovating solutions to technical problems and resolving things like social conflict, Benveniste said.
The goal in the research study is to show that narrative thinking is a fundamental instrument for helping humans better their lives by working out solutions to problems, no matter how big or small, through creativity, he said.
An example is someone trying to repair their dryer at home, without hiring someone else to do it, Benveniste said. They could figure it out themselves, leading them to think of physical principles in approaching the problem.
With these types of problems, people will begin to speculate the causes and effects to it, which is where the creative element comes in to understand those effects and have them think about their response to it, he said.
Their method advocates a constant engagement with other ways of understanding causation and problem-solving, Benveniste said. People will understand their own point of view is inherently limited, so they learn to value other approaches to problems.
Biomedical engineering freshman Damaris Cardona said they define creativity as looking at something, taking it apart and putting it back together, whether it’s in a new, imaginative way or with a different perspective.
Children understanding their social world with the way people behave is the basic engine of narrative creativity because they’re learning to interact with other people, Benveniste said. They’re engaged in imaginative play and roleplaying which are important acts of creation.
“Children are more so learning and experimenting how to get to those answers themselves, even though they don’t know the process,” Cardona said.
Creativity is about being able to adapt to different circumstances, problems and provide different solutions, they said.
Elliby said it’s looking at things in a new light and sharing it with others because everyone’s going to see something different.
People are likely to be more creative in their individual responses to problems with a pluralistic, flexible approach to the world, Benveniste said.
@ritchie3609
