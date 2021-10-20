A crash course on personal finance

College students deal with the stress of having to monitor and handle their personal finances, which includes paying for housing, tuition and other educational expenses.
Students must also budget for personal expenses like eating out at a restaurant and purchasing clothes, movies or video games, history sophomore Kwame Mensah said.
The financially literate person applies aspects of personal finance, budgeting, saving and managing in order to achieve realistic goals.
We have sources of income that provide us with funds to pay for expenses. Personal finance is how we manage those expenses and funds, said Steve Isbell, Finance and Real Estate Department senior lecturer.
Budgeting is allocating limited resources in an efficient way, Isbell said. Saving means not spending earned income, and managing is determining how much of the income can be saved.
“It’s important to budget,” Mensah said. “Make sure you’re making the most of what you have.”
People have a finite amount of money they will make, and also have financial obligations to meet, Isbell said.
The most common financial mistake made by students is spending money they don’t have and buying things they don’t need, he said.
Criminal justice junior Afrah Rizme said understanding personal finances ensures students can pay for their needs and wants. Needs are based on survival, like food, shelter and clothing. Wants aren’t required for survival, Rizme said.
Students can spend money they don’t have by using credit cards, he said. Payment apps like Cash App, Venmo and Apple Pay make it easy to spend money irresponsibly.
“It’s so available to everyone, you’re spending more money without realizing it, since there are so many other platforms to spend it,” Rizme said. “I’m only sending $10 here, but [I’m] also sending $10 there.”
The most challenging aspect of finances is making sure to put enough money aside, Mensah said.
“You gotta have more discipline to make sure that [you’re] saving enough and having enough outside of paying for essential stuff,” he said.
Mensah said he’s heard people say this is the time students should start building credit, but he hasn’t started doing that.
“That’s probably one thing I’d like to learn more about,” he said.
Very few people say the first thing they would allocate their money toward is savings, but paying yourself first is a key aspect of personal finances, Isbell said.
In order to finance large purchases, such as a new car or home, banks look at credit scores, he said.
A secured credit card is the quickest and easiest way to start building credit, but be sure to use the card, Isbell said. His advice is to use it for very little, pay it off every month and don’t let the balance rollover, or the bank will charge interest, he said.
Purchase history and recurring purchases is where students start to build a credit score, he said.
It’s important to understand finances because it’s part of life — people are going to have to pay for stuff, Mensah said. Being smart with money and understanding spending and saving makes life easier, he said.
If students manage their finances, they can spend more on their wants, Rizme said.
