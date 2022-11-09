‘A beautiful, messy, complex journey’: director overcomes childhood struggles

Jessica Sanchez wasn’t just sad when she became a first-generation student at the predominantly-white University of Nebraska-Lincoln — she was “really angry.” Her parents, who had comforted her through the bullies in elementary school, could no longer answer her questions and feelings. She knew it wasn’t their fault, but she couldn’t control the bubbling frustration.
“I was angry because my parents couldn’t answer any of my questions,” said Sanchez, UTA’s director of Student Advocacy Services. “I was angry because I just felt like there was very little guidance across the board, and it was one of those feelings of, ‘Well, I wish my parents would have went to college.’”
But Sanchez turned that anger into resilience as she started leaning on forms of support on campus. She secured scholarships and financial aid, reached out to resources and tutoring centers, then found her community in the Latina sorority Lambda Theta Nu, she said.
She had to.
Sanchez was struggling academically, navigating a system that she said was essentially never designed for her to be there. If she were on academic probation, that would have been one of the greatest disappointments for her father.
“I would never, ever want to see that disappointment in his face,” she said.
With her go-getter attitude, Sanchez got involved with student organizations and took up space in all the areas that she occupied.
And that’s what she’s been striving to provide for the LGBTQ+ community since joining UTA in November 2018.
Besides teaching a course about the community on campus and her new career as an online sex therapist, she is in charge of four campus programs: the LGBTQ+ Program, the Relationship Violence & Sexual Assault Prevention program, the Emergency Assistance Fund and the Maverick Pantry.
“It was, of course, a beautiful, messy, complex journey, but I wouldn’t change it because I really, really love who I am and what I stand for today,” she said.
Her efforts haven’t gone unnoticed. She was recently announced as one of four North Texas recipients of the 2022 Mujeres Legendarias Award, which honors Hispanic women improving their communities through four pillars: leadership, environmental and human sustainability, community and innovation.
“Because I work in education, it means so much to me when I am able to connect with other students of color or students that possibly look like me, that share the same identities as me,” Sanchez said. “Because it will never get old when I hear students say, ‘You are my first Latina professor that I’ve ever had.’”
Michele Bobadilla, senior associate vice president for outreach and community engagement and assistant provost for Hispanic student success, nominated Sanchez for the award. Bobadilla, who has worked in education for over 40 years, said she sees a spark in Sanchez’s commitment and passion for her advocacy work.
What makes Sanchez unique is that she’s “an empowered woman who wants to empower others,” Bobadilla said. When she raises concerns or brings an issue to the forefront, she sees it through the lens of equity and of someone younger with a different experience than others.
“I see a spark in her that is going to make things change for many others through the work that she is doing,” she said. “It’s through her passion for and commitment to be inclusive, to be a catalyst for change.”
As the only student of color at her elementary school, Sanchez said she experienced bullying growing up because of her thick black hair, caramel skin, unibrow and accent. She, along with her family, was not unfamiliar with the concept of assimilation in Lincoln, Nebraska, where she was born and raised.
Over 620 miles from the UTA campus, Lincoln, Nebraska, has almost 300,000 people, 84% of whom identify as white, according to the U.S. Census Bureau in 2021.
Her father, born in Dallas, was migrating to Nebraska with his family looking for opportunities and ended up owning one of the first Mexican restaurants in Lincoln at the time, El Ranchito. Her mother, who is white, would go out on Sundays with her family to enjoy menudo at the restaurant and eventually became a waitress there.
Sanchez remembers coming home from elementary school crying to her parents, she said. It was then that her father couldn’t stand to see his daughter feeling upset anymore, so he banned her from speaking Spanish at home.
“I don’t even claim now that I can speak Spanish fluently,” she said. “I think imposter syndrome really creeps in for me a lot. It takes a lot of vulnerability for me to feel comfortable to speak Spanish around other individuals.”
But everything she does every single day, she does for her parents, Sanchez said.
Her father raised her to be a strong woman, she said. He allowed her to be emotional, frustrated and cry, but then she had to get back to work and be strong. And her mother would always be there to reaffirm how beautiful her hair and skin were and to assure her that things would get better.
But that didn’t completely stop Sanchez from feeling insecure about her identity in high school, where she didn’t feel brown enough to be with her Mexican pals but wasn’t white enough to be with the white folks either. This identity crisis lasted all the way until her undergraduate years at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she majored in international studies.
When her goal to work with the U.N. didn’t work out, she went back to school to pursue a master’s degree and a doctoral degree in human sexuality to fulfill her passion for normalizing conversations around human sexuality, sex, pleasure, consent and healthy relationships, especially for Mexican American women and women of color.
The young Sanchez who didn’t want to disappoint her father now had to tell him she wanted to be a sex therapist. While he initially did not talk to her for two months, he has now seen how much human sexuality intertwines with consent, healthy relationships and the LGBTQ+ community at UTA, she said.
“Now, he is so proud of me. And every time I go back home or someone asks, ‘Tell me what your daughters do?’ He will say, ‘Well, my one daughter is a dentist, and my one daughter is a chiropractor, but my one daughter, she talks about sex and she’s a sex therapist,” Sanchez laughed. “And now he can’t stop talking about it, right, and he loves that I have a doctorate in human sexuality.”
For the longest time, Sanchez said she had to say “no” to offers other than work and school to earn her degrees, as she would work nine to 10 hours a day, then go home and open up a second laptop to work for another four to five hours. On the weekend, she worked on her dissertation.
Now that she has more free time after graduation, Sanchez started saying “yes,” and one of them was agreeing to become the assistant director for the Relationship Violence and Sexual Assault Prevention and LGBTQ+ Program at UTA.
Then came the questions.
Why did UTA not have an efficient system for students to go by their chosen name? Why were they not allowed to have their chosen name on their degree? Why would they not receive a new Mav ID for free once they’d updated their names in the system?
From then on, Sanchez began efforts to increase LGBTQ+ representation on campus, from building the suite in Ransom Hall and creating the Residential Learning Community for members of the community to partnering with other campus resources such as Counseling and Psychological Services. Sanchez led her team to five-star recognition from the Campus Pride Index earlier this semester.
“If we’re gonna go back to truly making sure students know who we are and that LGBTQ+ students know that they have community, even faculty and staff, that they know they have community, I need more than five days. I want a whole month,” she said about her effort to push the weeklong Pride celebration to the full month of October when she began working at UTA.
To celebrate the month this year, the program hosted multiple events, including the National Coming Out Day Festival, a Drag Show in Rosebud Theater and inviting comedian Irene Tu to campus.
But the celebration looked different two years ago. Amid the pandemic, Sanchez put Pride flags on campus to celebrate Pride Month. When she went to campus one day at 6:30 a.m., all of her flags were vandalized and torn down, she said.
She now hangs them out of the window on the third floor of Ransom Hall so no one can touch them.
“There’s people that don’t love the same way that I do at the end of the day,” Sanchez said. “But they’re not going to take away from the energy that I put out onto this campus and how much I care about these students.”
Most of the offered services from the program happen because Sanchez listens to the community and makes sure those things become a reality, LGBTQ+ Program Coordinator Joshua Mackrill said.
“She is one of the hardest working people I know from being a faculty member to a director and is constantly putting in 110%,” Mackrill said. “And I know that that’s something that impresses me every day, and it makes me know that anything I would do, my director is willing to do.”
Once the Relationship Violence & Sexual Assault Prevention office and the LGBTQ+ Program started growing in popularity, the conversation for Sanchez to become a director began. Sanchez agreed to take responsibility for the Emergency Assistance Fund and the Maverick Pantry programs with support from Heather Snow, associate vice president for Student Affairs and Dean of Students, and Charity Stutzman, assistant Dean of Students. She then became the director of the Student Advocacy Services department.
Mackrill said that Sanchez not only supports marginalized communities on campus, but also works to support her staff working under intense situations, such as helping students facing food insecurity and coming to terms with their sexuality.
Sanchez always checks in with her staff to ensure that she can be there if they need her and that they can create great initiatives for students, he said.
Bobadilla said she’s proud of Sanchez, calling her an emerging Latina leader in the Metroplex and an “incredible contributor” to UTA — a Hispanic-serving institution.
“,” she said.
It’s been over a year and a half since Sanchez took her current director role. Sanchez said she didn’t think that she was going to take charge of so many responsibilities when she grew up, but she believes she’s grown into a woman today with the ability to lead and challenge the people and the system.
And she’s satisfied with what she has accomplished thus far at UTA.
“If I don’t say that, then I’m not giving myself the credit,” Sanchez said. “If I say “no,” then I don’t think I would give myself the credit, and I am not good about doing that.”
But the work continues. The programs under her department deserve their own director and assistant director, she said. Creating marketing for those programs to reach more people and a mentorship program to bridge graduate LGBTQ+ students and undergraduates are all among Sanchez’s dreams.
“I’m so happy, and I’m honored to have done everything that I have done in the past wherever I’m at in my years here at UTA,” she said. “But we still have a lot to do.”
